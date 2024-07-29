Dogecoin (DOGE) Sets Ambitious Growth Track, But There's One Twist

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is showing an intriguing growth trend but with some conflicting metrics. Data from CoinMarketCap pegs the 24-hour growth rate of Dogecoin at 3.42% with the price pegged at $0.1342. This growth marks a major deviation from the bearish trends over the past week where the coin has dropped BY more than 2% in a highly volatile week for the markets.

Dogecoin Traders Are Ambitiously Cautious

Dogecoin is looking to retest some of its lost valuation. Over the past month, the coin traded as high as $0.1431 and the current momentum is in a bid to catch up with this milestone and potentially surpass it.

The efforts appear to be paying off now, considering the price of Bitcoin (BTC) is in a rebound mode and might retest $70,000 soon. Dogecoin is maintaining a bullish correlation with Bitcoin, helping to drive the price upward. However, the twist lies in the trading volume which is not moving in a commensurate manner.

As of writing, data from CoinMarketCap pegs the DOGE volume at $829,328,876, down by more than 32%. With this bearish twist, core traders of the digital currency might still be cautious about trading it, considering volatility could switch sides easily.

Signs The Uptrend Might Pick Momentum

Despite the low trading volume, individual bets on Dogecoin are growing per earlier reports from U.Today. Recently, more than $1.1 billion in DOGE were shifted in 24 hours underscoring the wide embrace of the coin by large buyers.

Beyond the whale sentiment, Dogecoin developers are trying to bring enhanced utility into the protocol. From the confirmation of the expansion of Doginals to the expectation of more mainstream integrations for DOGE, the memecoin ecosystem is growing at a very fast pace.

Overall, Dogecoin has what it takes to retest not just its monthly high, but the $0.2 target in the near future.