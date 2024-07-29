    Dogecoin (DOGE) Sets Ambitious Growth Track, But There's One Twist

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Dogecoin has seen major bullish retest amid market recovery
    Mon, 29/07/2024 - 8:52
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Sets Ambitious Growth Track, But There's One Twist
    Dogecoin (DOGE) is showing an intriguing growth trend but with some conflicting metrics. Data from CoinMarketCap pegs the 24-hour growth rate of Dogecoin at 3.42% with the price pegged at $0.1342. This growth marks a major deviation from the bearish trends over the past week where the coin has dropped BY more than 2% in a highly volatile week for the markets.

    Article image
    DOGE 1D Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

    Dogecoin Traders Are Ambitiously Cautious

    Dogecoin is looking to retest some of its lost valuation. Over the past month, the coin traded as high as $0.1431 and the current momentum is in a bid to catch up with this milestone and potentially surpass it. 

    The efforts appear to be paying off now, considering the price of Bitcoin (BTC) is in a rebound mode and might retest $70,000 soon. Dogecoin is maintaining a bullish correlation with Bitcoin, helping to drive the price upward. However, the twist lies in the trading volume which is not moving in a commensurate manner.

    As of writing, data from CoinMarketCap pegs the DOGE volume at $829,328,876, down by more than 32%. With this bearish twist, core traders of the digital currency might still be cautious about trading it, considering volatility could switch sides easily.

    Signs The Uptrend Might Pick Momentum

    Despite the low trading volume, individual bets on Dogecoin are growing per earlier reports from U.Today. Recently, more than $1.1 billion in DOGE were shifted in 24 hours underscoring the wide embrace of the coin by large buyers.

    Beyond the whale sentiment, Dogecoin developers are trying to bring enhanced utility into the protocol. From the confirmation of the expansion of Doginals to the expectation of more mainstream integrations for DOGE, the memecoin ecosystem is growing at a very fast pace.

    Overall, Dogecoin has what it takes to retest not just its monthly high, but the $0.2 target in the near future.

    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Gives Crucial Reason For Saving Bitcoin
    Jul 29, 2024 - 8:49
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Gives Crucial Reason For Saving Bitcoin
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Solana (SOL) to $1,000, and It's 'Conservative,' Says Top Analyst
    Jul 29, 2024 - 8:45
    Solana (SOL) to $1,000, and It's 'Conservative,' Says Top Analyst
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Address Reactivated After 12 Years
    Jul 29, 2024 - 8:45
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Address Reactivated After 12 Years
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
