Satoshi Era Bitcoin (BTC) Whale Wakes up and Moves $60 Million

Thu, 04/20/2023 - 10:48
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Bitcoin whale last active almost decade ago active once again
Satoshi Era Bitcoin (BTC) Whale Wakes up and Moves $60 Million
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a remarkable turn of events, a dormant Bitcoin whale has reemerged after 9.3 years to transfer 2,071.5 BTC, valued at around $60.7 million, to an address starting with "bc1q." This whale initially received 6,071.5 BTC on Dec. 19, 2013, when the price of Bitcoin was a mere $663.

The timing of this large transfer is particularly noteworthy, as it coincides with a massive market correction and Bitcoin's price dropping below the $30,000 threshold. Additionally, Bitcoin has slipped below the 21-day moving average, which typically serves as a short-term support level for the cryptocurrency. This development suggests that the ongoing correction may persist for longer than initially anticipated.

The whale's awakening and subsequent transfer raise concerns. The transfer of such a large sum after nearly a decade of dormancy could potentially impact market dynamics and contribute to increased volatility.

However, it is essential to consider the broader context of the cryptocurrency market when assessing the potential ramifications of this event. While the whale's transfer is undoubtedly significant, the market has been actively capitalizing on the volatility and growth of liquidity fueled by the far larger Ethereum unlock. As such, it is unlikely that this single event will be the sole driver of any drastic shifts in the market.

Nonetheless, the reawakening of this ancient whale serves as a reminder of the potential for sudden changes on the market as old wallets control large sums of assets like Bitcoin or even Ethereum and can always produce pressure on the price that liquidity providers will not be ready to cover — especially if investors decide to drop their holdings directly on the market.

#Bitcoin
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Helium Network (HNT) Move to Solana Completed, Here's What's Expected Moving Forward
04/20/2023 - 10:33
Helium Network (HNT) Move to Solana Completed, Here's What's Expected Moving Forward
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image 'XRP CEO' Reacts to Ripple's Billion-Dollar XRP Business Rumors
04/20/2023 - 10:14
'XRP CEO' Reacts to Ripple's Billion-Dollar XRP Business Rumors
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image 'Doge Day' 4/20: Dogecoin Founder Responds to Elon Musk's Tweet About Starship Ready for Launch
04/20/2023 - 09:36
'Doge Day' 4/20: Dogecoin Founder Responds to Elon Musk's Tweet About Starship Ready for Launch
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan