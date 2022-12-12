Robert Kiyosaki Names BTC Price Driver, Charles Hoskinson Shares Rumors on Ripple Lawsuit Settled This December, SHIB Burn Rate up 900%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents you with the top four news stories over the past weekend.

Bitcoin holders will get richer as big crash comes closer, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author says

Author of world-famous bestseller "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Robert Kiyosaki has once again expressed support for Bitcoin, naming the driver that will, in his opinion, push the king crypto to new highs. Kiyosaki believes that holders of Bitcoin, gold and silver will get richer as these assets are going to increase in price after the Fed, Treasury and Wall Street pivot and start printing “trillions of fake dollars.” He then proceeded to say that when this happens, those who are saving "fake money" will be the "biggest losers."

Ripple lawsuit rumored to be settled this December, Cardano founder says

On Dec. 10, Charles Hoskinson held another AMA session on YouTube, answering the questions of his followers. During the session, he touched upon the Ripple case, saying that he heard “rumors” that the two-year-long legal battle with the SEC could come to its end on Dec. 15. Later this weekend, David Gokhshtein commented on Hoskinson’s statement, saying that the settlement between Ripple and the regulator will not happen “unless there’s clarity.” The Cardano creator replied by asking Gokhshtein to “stop spreading fake news” and that these were rumors he was citing, which are different from what he believes.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) burn rate flashes 900% rise, what's happening?

Shibburn website reports a massive spike in the Shiba Inu network’s burn rate. According to recent data, yesterday, the burn rate of SHIB surged by an astounding 910%, which makes it one of the biggest burn increases in the last few weeks. The biggest contribution to the burning was made by the address ending with 3963d, which removed more than 5 million tokens from circulation. Unfortunately, this rise in burning volume did not have any effect on SHIB’s price. At the moment of writing, the token is trading at $0.000008842, down almost 4% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

Ads Ads

Shiba Inu (SHIB) would now be natively held on Internet Computer due to this