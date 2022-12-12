Cardano Founder Slams David Gokhshtein for Spreading "Fake News" About Ripple Case

Charles Hoskinson and David Gokhshtein have duked it out on Twitter over Ripple settlement rumors

Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson lashed out at cryptocurrency influencer David Gokhshtein in a recent tweet , accusing the former of spreading "fake news" about the court case between Ripple and the SEC.

This came after Gokhshtein tweeted that the high-stakes case would "apparently" settle by Dec. 15 of this month based on what Hoskinson said during a recent ask-me-anything session on YouTube.

As reported by U.Today, Hoskinson heard through the grapevine that the court case would reach a much-awaited resolution on Dec. 15. The Cardano founder also warned that the outcome of the two-year-long legal battle will likely have "catastrophic" consequences for the entire industry.

However, in his reply to Gokhshtein, Hoskinson stressed that it was just a rumor that he heard from someone else. Hence, it is still unlikely that the lawsuit will be resolved this month.

In his turn, Gokhshtein pointed to the dictionary definition of the word "apparently," alluding to the fact that he actually hedged his tweet. At the same time, the crypto influencer still spoke fondly of Hoskinson, claiming that the Cardano founder is "a great ambassador" for the industry.

Even though both parties filed their final submissions in the Ripple case in early December, the case is likely to drag on for several months.