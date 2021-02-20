Ripple's CEO Brad Garlinghouse "Even More Optimistic" as Bitcoin (BTC) Reaches $1 Trillion Market Cap

News
Sat, 02/20/2021 - 16:32
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of payment giant Ripple Inc., shared his opinion on recent splendid milestone of Bitcoin (BTC) rally
Cover image via www.facebook.com

Brad Garlinghouse, CEO and cofounder of digital payments mogul Ripple Inc., shared his thoughts on the prospects for the king coin in the next ten years.

A $1 trillion market cap was inevitable for Bitcoin (BTC).

In his latest tweet, Mr. Garlinghouse claimed that reaching the first trillion in market cap is an "amazing" milestone for Bitcoin (BTC). Meanwhile, Ripple's CEO is not surprised by this accomplishment.

Ripple's Garlinghouse isn't surprised by $1T in Bitcoin's marketcap
Image via Twitter

He recalled the days when the aggregated market capitalization of the digital assets segment was barely touching ten-digit zones. Even from these positions, joining the "four commas club" seemed inevitable for Mr. Garlinghouse.

At the same time, the speed of Bitcoin's (BTC) growth excites him; the progress took less than 10 years. And the next ten years will likely provide even brighter opportunities for digital gold, Ripple's Garlinghouse added.

As covered by U.Today previously, yesterday, Feb. 19, 2021, Bitcoin's (BTC) market capitalizationthe net value of all Bitcoins (BTC) mined to datesurpassed $1 trillion for the first time ever. The total crypto market cap exceeded $1.6 trillion.

And what about Ripple?

The last week brought some meaningful news, and not only for Bitcoin (BTC)for Garlinghouse's Ripple Inc. The company and the U.S. watchdog, the SEC, failed to settle the SEC's lawsuit in the pre-court stage. This fact was revealed although the SEC's administration totally changed since its anti-Ripple attack.

Moreover, the SEC amended its lawsuit so that Ripple Inc. is now accused of XRP price manipulations on top of merely offering illegal securities to U.S. citizens in the form of XRP tokens.

As U.Today reported, former SEC chairperson Mary Jo White admitted that her colleagues' decision to sue Ripple in December was "dead wrong."

article image
