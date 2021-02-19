ENG
Bitcoin Officially Becomes $1 Trillion Asset

Fri, 02/19/2021 - 15:46
Alex Dovbnya
The market capitalization of Bitcoin has crossed $1 trillion over eight years after surpassing $1 billion
Bitcoin's market cap has hit $1 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Earlier today, the cryptocurrency soared to a new all-time high of $53,750 on the Bitstamp exchange.

The flagship coin has come a long way in 12 years. The total value of Bitcoin surpassed $1 billion for the first time back in March 2013. Since then, the top cryptocurrency has endured several boom and bust cycles. Its most recent rally is primarily attributed to exploding institutional interest.    

Bitcoin's market dominance is currently sitting at 60.5 percent. The value of the whole cryptocurrency market has surpassed $1.6 trillion.   

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

