Ripple v. SEC: XRP Holders Rejoice on Latest Scheduling Update, Here's Why

Fri, 01/20/2023 - 10:58
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
This represents good news for XRP holders
Ripple v. SEC: XRP Holders Rejoice on Latest Scheduling Update, Here's Why
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to the most recent updates by James K. Filan in the ongoing Ripple-SEC lawsuit, all motions are now fully briefed, and the judge's decision is awaited. This represents good news for XRP holders who have waited for the briefings to end.

In December, Ripple and the SEC submitted their final round of briefs, asking for summary judgment in the case.

As motions for summary judgment and those to exclude expert testimony have now been fully briefed, omnibus motions to seal materials relating to the summary judgment motions have also been filed by both parties.

In October, Ripple announced that it now had the documents of former SEC employee William Hinman, although they are still under seal.

Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, raised the possibility that the SEC official's emails may include some damning material at the WEF in Davos. Bill Hinman, a former SEC employee, said in a lecture in June 2018 that Ethereum was not a security.

Ruling to arrive "sometime in the coming single digit months"

An earlier prediction by James K. Filan suggests that District Judge Torres might decide on the motions simultaneously in one "big written ruling."

Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, expressed optimism at Davos that a resolution to the company's legal battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission will be reached in 2023, possibly in the first half of this year.

Related
XRP Lawsuit: Here's a Possible Timeline of Events as Ripple Defendants File Answers to SEC

He continues by saying that he anticipates a decision to be made "some time in the coming single digit months" — possibly as early as June.

Important repercussions will be felt by both Ripple and the larger crypto market as a result of the lawsuit concerning whether XRP should be regarded as a security.

In 2020, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against Ripple and two of its executives, claiming that it offered XRP to investors in violation of the law without first registering it as a security.

#XRP #Ripple News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB), Ethereum (ETH) Now Supported on Robinhood Wallet: Details
01/20/2023 - 11:47
Shiba Inu (SHIB), Ethereum (ETH) Now Supported on Robinhood Wallet: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Here's How Much Genesis Owes Creditors Like Gemini, Mirana, VanEck and Others
01/20/2023 - 10:50
Here's How Much Genesis Owes Creditors Like Gemini, Mirana, VanEck and Others
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shibarium Beta Launch Enters Final Stage, Per Lead Shiba Inu (SHIB) Dev: Details
01/20/2023 - 10:19
Shibarium Beta Launch Enters Final Stage, Per Lead Shiba Inu (SHIB) Dev: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan