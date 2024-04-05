Advertisement
AD

    Ripple to Launch Dollar-Backed Stablecoin, Samson Mow Likens Bitcoin ETFs to Matrix's Neo, Shiba Inu Surges 1,058% in Key Metric: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    Advertisement
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Check out U.Today’s news digest to stay updated on the latest crypto events!
    Fri, 5/04/2024 - 16:48
    Ripple to Launch Dollar-Backed Stablecoin, Samson Mow Likens Bitcoin ETFs to Matrix's Neo, Shiba Inu Surges 1,058% in Key Metric: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    U.Today has prepared the top three news stories over the past day.

    Ripple to launch dollar-backed stablecoin

    In a recent X thread, Ripple revealed its plans to launch a dollar-backed stablecoin later this year. Valued at $150 billion, the stablecoin market is rapidly expanding, the company wrote, underscoring the "clear demand for trust, stability, and utility." With this move, Ripple aims to bring crypto and traditional finance closer together, enabling securities trading by using blockchain technology. The company's new stablecoin will be 100% backed by dollar deposits, cash equivalents and government bonds. To provide transparency, Ripple will be conducting attestations on a monthly basis. The company then added that, due to its strong belief in the multichain future of crypto, the new stablecoin will be launched on both Ethereum and the XRP Ledger; later, the stablecoin's issuance will also be expanded to other blockchains. For now, the exact date of Ripple's stablecoin release remains unclear; before being made available to customers, the stablecoin will have to be approved by regulators.

    "$1 million Bitcoin" advocate Samson Mow likens Bitcoin ETFs to Matrix's Neo

    Samson Mow, CEO at Jan3 and Bitcoin enthusiast, has recently shared a curious comparison of Bitcoin to Neo, the main protagonist from “The Matrix” movie, on his X handle. Mow illustrated his X post with a scene in which Neo is diving into Agent Smith and explodes him from within by using his powers. In the CEO's opinion, the scene represents the current situation on the market, where Bitcoin has dived into the legacy financial system with the help of spot ETFs, and they are now working inside it. "I wonder what happens next," concluded Mow, possibly hinting at Bitcoin's similar potential to "explode" the legacy financial system, changing it forever. Mow's previous statements maintain the same kind of bullish sentiment; according to his best known claim, Bitcoin will definitely reach the $1 million price mark in the near future, and newly introduced spot ETFs are bringing that moment of triumph closer.

    Shiba Inu soars 1,058% in key metric as SHIB whales make epic moves

    According to data provided by IntoTheBlock yesterday, Shiba Inu witnessed a positive 1,058% increase in large holder netflow, showing a notable change in whale activity on the market. Such a significant spike in this metric might indicate strong purchasing activity, as whales appear to be accumulating SHIB. This epic move by whales could be caused by several factors. Thanks to the recent decline in the meme coin's price, whales may have  an opportunity to purchase large amounts of SHIB at a discount. Such behavior is typical for large holders, or whales, wishing to strengthen their positions by taking advantage of market corrections. At the time of writing, SHIB is changing hands at $0.0000268, down 2.09% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

    #Ripple News #Bitcoin #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Samson Mow
    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

    related image Solana (SOL) Skyrockets 319% Amid Exciting Q1 DEX Volume Surge
    2024/04/05 16:44
    Solana (SOL) Skyrockets 319% Amid Exciting Q1 DEX Volume Surge
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Cardano (ADA) Reaches Major Milestone With 88.6 Million Transactions
    2024/04/05 16:44
    Cardano (ADA) Reaches Major Milestone With 88.6 Million Transactions
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Citadel, Goldman Sachs, UBS, Citigroup Now Want Piece of Bitcoin
    2024/04/05 16:44
    Citadel, Goldman Sachs, UBS, Citigroup Now Want Piece of Bitcoin
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockchain Life Forum 2024 in Dubai: Find Out How to Make the Most of the Current Bull Run
    FuturesAI Launches Referral Program with Exclusive Deposit Bonus
    SimpleSwap Updated Its Loyalty Program With BTC Cashback
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple to Launch Dollar-Backed Stablecoin, Samson Mow Likens Bitcoin ETFs to Matrix's Neo, Shiba Inu Surges 1,058% in Key Metric: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Solana (SOL) Skyrockets 319% Amid Exciting Q1 DEX Volume Surge
    Cardano (ADA) Reaches Major Milestone With 88.6 Million Transactions
    Show all