Bitcoin (BTC) Rally Over? Inflows Disappearing

Although the price of Bitcoin is still hovering just above $95,000, maintaining the breakout from earlier this month, there is impending trouble. Although technically bullish, the market is witnessing a concerning decline in ETF inflows, indicating that institutional interest in BTC exposure is beginning to wane. There was a net outflow of $56.23 million from Bitcoin spot ETFs on April 30.

The only ETF to report a net inflow of $267 million was BlackRock's IBIT, indicating that the sector-wide decline was not due to general market sentiment. Other significant players, such as Ark Invest's ARKB and Fidelity's FBTC, suffered significant losses in the interim, with withdrawals of $137 million and $130 million, respectively. Following its conversion to an ETF, Grayscale's GBTC, which has already experienced steady outflows, lost an additional 0.31%.

Although the total ETF market still has a cumulative net inflow of $3.914 billion, the steep one-day bleed is concerning. Bitcoin is struggling to break through the $95,000 mark, which is why it is retreating. Since the rally took Bitcoin above $90,000, the spot market's volume has been dropping, which suggests that momentum is waning.

The asset is approaching overbought territory according to the RSI, which is circling around 66, but there are not enough significant inflows to support a continuation. Institutional players' short-term conviction is eroding, according to the ETF data. If inflows do not come back, the market may experience a period of consolidation or even a correction, even though the long-term setup is still in place, particularly given the possible golden cross between the 50- and 200-day moving averages.

Ethereum's situation is comparable. Fidelity's FETH was the only fund with an inflow on the same day that spot ETFs for ETH saw a net outflow of $2.36 million. Not only Bitcoin is under pressure; all cryptocurrencies are being exposed.

Despite Bitcoin's continued strength on the chart, the capital flow indicates otherwise. If institutional inflows do not come back soon, the rally could run out of steam before it reaches six figures.