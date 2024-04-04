‘$1 Million Bitcoin’ Advocate Samson Mow Likens Bitcoin ETFs to Matrix's Neo

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Renowned early Bitcoin supporter and Jan3 chief executive Samson Mow has taken to the Twitter/X platform to share a curious comparison Bitcoin to Neo from Wachowskis’ movie classics “The Matrix.”

He explained how Bitcoin has penetrated the current traditional financial system and is pondering what will happen after that in the near future. The audience in the comment supported Mao’s metaphor, offering more of similar comparisons.

Bitcoin ETFs 'diving into Agent Smith'

Samson Mow reminded his army of followers about the episode in the Matrix when Neo dives into agent Smith and the machine explodes with Neo emerging choosing another agent to destroy in the same manner.

He compared it to the current situation in the market when Bitcoin has dived into the legacy financial system using spot ETFs and they are working now inside it. Mow did not offer any particular outcome, just saying that he is watching this exciting show very attentively and wonders what will happen next and whether Bitcoin ETFs will succeed in transforming the traditional financial system.

You know in the Matrix when Neo dives into Agent Smith? With the ETFs, #Bitcoin is now inside the legacy financial system. I wonder what happens next.

However, the overall feel of his tweet and of his previous recent posts on Twitter/X hint that he expects Bitcoin to change the legacy system forever. Mow has a strong belief that Bitcoin will definitely reach $1 million level in the near future and the recently launched spot ETFs are bringing that victorious moment closer. Another crucial catalyst often mentioned by Mow is the approaching Bitcoin halvening. This significant event is scheduled for the second part of April and it will see miners’ rewards drop from 6.25 BTC per block currently to 3.125 BTC per every new generated by miners.

ETFs have helped to create a Bitcoin demand shock, while the halvening, Mow and many other Bitcoin maxis believe, will certainly create a supply shock. They expect the BTC price to surge once these two shocks clash against each other.

Fidelity beats other ETFs

According to a recent tweet shared by the @spotonchain analytics account, Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) surpassed the other ETFs on April 3 with a massive funds inflow of $116.7 million.

• #Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin… https://t.co/vfpWl9yF8t pic.twitter.com/7RZZZ0o5SR — Spot On Chain (@spotonchain) April 4, 2024

At the same time, outflows from Grayscale’s GBTC ETF slumped to $75.1 million. This is the lowest over the past trading month for this spot-based Bitcoin exchange-traded product.