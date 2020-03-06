Back

Ripple Has Drastically Raised XRP Adoption in Mexico: Bitso’s Head of Finance

📰 News
Fri, 03/06/2020 - 08:07
  • Yuri Molchan

    RippleNet’s ODL turns Latin America’s Bitso into the biggest crypto trader in the region and largely increases XRP adoption in Mexico

On its official website, Ripple has published an article showing the inside of the collaboration between MoneyGram, Ripple and the Mexico-based Bitso digital exchange, which has now become a crypto heavyweight in Latin America.

The head of finance at Bitso, Bárbara González Briseño, says that Ripple has turned transnational payments to Mexico into a fast and low-cost process. It has also given a great deal of the unbanked population there access to finance.

The world’s largest liquidity of fiat to XRP

Ripple’s ODL and MoneyGram have completely changed the way remittance now works from abroad to Mexico, says Briseño. Ripple has transformed Bitso itself, she adds.

“We have the world’s largest liquidity of Mexican pesos to digital assets and are MoneyGram’s key exchange partner for remittances into Mexico.”

Bitso has been collaborating with Ripple since late 2018, using its ODL service. The latter allows Bitso and its banking partners to transfer USD into Mexican pesos via XRP within literally minutes.

XRP and ODL adoption surges

Now Bitso is spreading ODL wider, offering it to its partners. Recently, the use of ODL and XRP in Mexico has drastically increased, thanks to Ripple, Briseño says.

“Just a few months after starting work with Ripple, we were able to offer a fully functioning solution to our partners. Since July 2019, we’ve seen a major increase in adoption as well as the volume of transfers we’re facilitating.”

As per Bitso's chief of finance, Ripple’s ODL has allowed cutting the cost of typical cross-border payments to Mexico to around one fifth.

Bitso aims to get a bigger market share

Over 11 million Mexican citizens live and work in the US now. At Bitso, they believe that the transnational payment market between the two countries will be worth at least $35 bln per year.

After obtaining 1.5 percent of the market last year, in 2020 Bitso intends to get a ten times bigger piece of the pie.

Where Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Move After Breaking $9,200: Analysts’ Take

📰 News
Fri, 03/06/2020 - 11:53
  • Yuri Molchan

    As Bitcoin trades at $9,160, gradually recovering its losses after it fell from under the $10,000 level, analysts are sharing where the price may head next

The flagship digital currency is gradually rising back to the $10,000 level. Three recent events are believed to be pushing the price – the cancellation of the Indian cryptocurrency ban (now Indian investors are free to legally trade BTC and other crypto on local exchanges), the announcement of a 5G router from HTC (which can run a full BTC node) and the official legalization of crypto in South Korea.

Earlier on Friday, U.Today reported that a French court had officially recognized Bitcoin as a currency.

Now, as Bitcoin is trading at $9,160, according to CoinMarketCap, traders and analysts are sharing their take on where the major crypto may head after it breaks through $9,200.

Mixed take: $9,300/$8,900

Crypto trader ‘George’ is bullish on the further BTC price advance. He sees $9,300 as the next level BTC is likely to take. However, he admits that the most popular cryptocurrency may reverse and start heading back to the $8,900 area.

BTC 1

Mixed take: $9,400/$8,400

Dutch analyst Michael van de Poppe reckons that BTC is stuck in a range at the moment after flipping the $9,000 support. Should Bitcoin break above $9,150 (which it has almost already done), the coin may then head higher – towards $9,400. Reaching this level is likely, the analyst writes.

However, if BTC slumps below $8,950, the market should expect a further decline to $8,600 or $8,400, he tweets.

BTC 2

Modest bullish expectations

Crypto trader Scott Melker seems to be one of those who are moderately bullish on further BTC price movement. He tweets about a bull flag he has spotted on the chart. Melker hopes that the daily trading closes above $9,090.

BTC 3

 

