Ripple Seeks Expert to Make Strategic Acquisitions in Crypto and Fintech World

Cryptocurrency decacorn Ripple seeks to fill a key vacancy of an expert who will be dealing with strategic acquisitions in the crypto, software and fintech industries

The Ripple giant has published a vacancy for an expert that has over five years' experience in corporate development, investment banking and/or venture capital.

This person will "accelerate Ripple's mission" regarding strategic investments and acquisitions.

The picture of the successful candidate

Ripple continues to expand despite the current legal war with the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding XRP's status.

One of the vacancies it seeks to fill at the moment is Senior Corporate Development Associate. Among the key tasks for this expert will be working with the executive team to find suitable objects for acquisition and investing in the cryptocurrency, software and fintech industries.

The successful candidate is expected to be passionate about the cryptocurrency field, to be creative and perform rigorous analyses. They also need to be able to be expert communicators and set up relationships with internal and external stakeholders with ease.

Job description for a potential new Ripple team member

A Senior Corporate Development Associate has to conduct market research, seek companies for acquisition or investment and, among other tasks, to lead the execution of an acquisition.

This includes performing financial analytics, working with senior team members, support integration and working with the crypto and DLT community of investors and entrepreneurs.

Ripple and IOTA are hiring amid the employment crisis

Overall, the Ripple behemoth is advertising 72 jobs, including five jobs for recruiters for its San-Francisco office.

It seems like the company might be expecting to hire a lot more people to expand their staff in the next 12 months.

Not only Ripple, but IOTA is also spreading the word about open vacancies for the blockchain platform.

The IOTA Foundation seeks engineers to work on IOTA smart-contracts, IOTA identity and other major projects.

This is happening amidst the global economic crisis, massive layoffs caused by the Chinese pandemic and the rise of the unemployment rate overall.