Thu, 02/02/2023 - 19:08
Alex Dovbnya
Blockchain company Ripple is hiring a blockchain engineer intern for its CBDC projects
Ripple Seeking Blockchain Engineer for CBDC-Related Projects
Blockchain company Ripple is hiring a blockchain engineer intern who will be responsible for working on CBDC-related projects. 

The new hire will be responsible for designing and building prototype software solutions on top of the private Ripple CBDC Ledger (XRPL technology). 

Whoever gets the job will be tasked with translating central bank needs into specific software products. 

The intern will work directly for Ripple’s vice president of Central Bank Engagements.   

The company is looking for someone who is enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate computer science program and is proficient in at least one major programming language such as Javascript or Python. Of course, any potential candidate is also required to have deep knowledge of cryptocurrencies and experience in creating smart contracts in such frameworks as Solidity. 

Interns are promised hourly pay, mentoring as well as social and professional development. 

The blockchain company unveiled a private version of the XRP Ledger back in March 2021. It then started engaging with various central banks in order to pitch its solution. 

As reported by U.Today, Ripple started trialing a digital Ngultrum with the central bank of Bhutan back in September 2021.

Last February, the company became a member of the Digital Euro Association (DEA).

