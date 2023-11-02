Ripple Provides Major Update on XRP Case v. SEC, Binance Delists SHIB, LUNA, ADA Trading Pairs; Important Alert Issued as XRPL Sidechain Goes Live: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents to you the top three stories over the past day; don't miss this piece!
Ripple provides major update on XRP case versus SEC: Here's what's next
Yesterday, Nov. 1, Ripple published its quarterly XRP markets report, providing updates on the company's developments related to XRP Ledger, XRP, crypto markets, etc., shedding light on its current status in the SEC lawsuit. According to clarifications given in the report, on Oct. 19, the regulator dismissed all remaining charges against Ripple executives Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen "with prejudice." This means that the SEC's decision is final, and these individuals will not face any claims in the future, which eliminates the need for a trial scheduled for April 2024. Currently, the parties are entering the remedies stage, during which the court will determine appropriate remedies.
Binance delists SHIB, LUNA, ADA trading pairs
According to Binance's recent announcement issued on Nov. 1, the exchange plans to delist margin trading pairs associated with some of the market's major altcoins. The pairs linked to Shiba Inu (SHIB), Terra (LUNA), Cardano (ADA) and other assets would be removed due to failing to meet liquidity conditions. The pairs include ADA/BUSD, AGIX/BUSD, APE/BUSD, AVAX/BUSD, BAKE/BUSD, BCH/BUSD, DOGE/BUSD, DOT/BUSD, FIL/BUSD, FRONT/BUSD, GALA/BUSD, LINK/BUSD, LTC/BUSD, LUNA/BUSD, LUNC/BUSD, MATIC/BUSD, OP/BUSD, RUNE/BUSD, SHIB/BUSD, TRB/BUSD, USTC/BUSD, XLM/BUSD and YGG/BUSD. The announcement stated that support for cross-margin and isolated margin pairs will be suspended on Nov. 9 by 6:00 a.m. UTC. However, isolated margin borrowing on these pairs will be suspended on Nov. 3.
XRP: Important alert issued to community as XRPL sidechain goes live
Following the anticipation that has been accumulating since the release of Xahau's whitepaper in August, XRP Ledger can now boast of achieving a major milestone, as Xahau, the first XRPL protocol sidechain, has finally been launched. At the moment, Xahau has already managed to gain some recognition, as Xahau Codebase passed a comprehensive security audit by FYEO, and Xahau's native token, XAH, was added by Singapore-based crypto exchange Bitrue. However, despite massive excitement surrounding the event, XRPL enthusiasts are advised to not forget about staying cautious. XRP Forensics, an X account aimed at preventing fraud on XRPL, issued a warning, reminding everyone that there are no airdrops or giveaways and that they should not share their keys with anyone.