XRP: Important Alert Issued to Community as XRPL Sidechain Goes Live

article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
XRP community receives important warning as Xahau launches
Wed, 11/01/2023 - 14:47
Cover image via www.freepik.com

The first XRPL protocol sidechain, Xahau, has launched, marking a significant milestone for XRP Ledger.

The launch of the Xahau network has been highly anticipated since the whitepaper was released in August.

According to an exciting announcement made by XRPL Labs on Oct. 31, Xahau Codebase passed a comprehensive security audit by FYEO, which delved into key areas of Xahau such as burn to mint, hooks installation and execution, governance game, and rewards.

Singapore-based crypto exchange Bitrue has announced support for Xahau and its native token, XAH. Bitrue announced the XAH listing under the XAH/USDT pair today and a welcome bonus of 1,000 USDT for new users to claim.

As the Xahau Network goes live, XRP forensics, an X account tasked with combating financial fraud on XRPL, reiterated a warning to the XRP community.

The XRP community is reminded that there are no airdrops or giveaways and that they should not share their keys with anyone.

Furthermore, if they wish to trade XAH on the DEX, they should wait for trusted issuers, such as GateHub, to issue. Current XAH issuers are fraudulent and intend to steal funds.

XRPL: This Partnership Connects XRP Ledger to SWIFT, BTC, ETH

A similar warning was shared by Alloy Networks' official X page, informing the XRP community that there is currently no XAH IOU on XRP Ledger and that they should not purchase IOUs from any random issuer.

This warning was reiterated by X user "Ekiserrepe," who urged the XRP community to be cautious because there are fake XAH IOU issuers on XRP Ledger. Users of XRPL are recommended to verify these issuers before taking any action, including checking their origin and whether there are any public statements from the exchanges.

