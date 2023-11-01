XRP: Important Alert Issued to Community as XRPL Sidechain Goes Live

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The first XRPL protocol sidechain, Xahau, has launched, marking a significant milestone for XRP Ledger.

The launch of the Xahau network has been highly anticipated since the whitepaper was released in August.

According to an exciting announcement made by XRPL Labs on Oct. 31, Xahau Codebase passed a comprehensive security audit by FYEO, which delved into key areas of Xahau such as burn to mint, hooks installation and execution, governance game, and rewards.

Singapore-based crypto exchange Bitrue has announced support for Xahau and its native token, XAH. Bitrue announced the XAH listing under the XAH/USDT pair today and a welcome bonus of 1,000 USDT for new users to claim.

As the Xahau Network goes live, XRP forensics, an X account tasked with combating financial fraud on XRPL, reiterated a warning to the XRP community.

As @XahauNetwork is now live, it is important to reiterate this. No airdrops, no giveaways, don't share your keys.



If you want to trade XAH on the DEX, wait for trusted issuers to issue, such as @GateHub. Current XAH issuers are _fake_ and are stealing your money. https://t.co/YrBYk4KMpE — XRP Forensics (xrplorer.com) (@xrpforensics) November 1, 2023

The XRP community is reminded that there are no airdrops or giveaways and that they should not share their keys with anyone.

Furthermore, if they wish to trade XAH on the DEX, they should wait for trusted issuers, such as GateHub, to issue. Current XAH issuers are fraudulent and intend to steal funds.

A similar warning was shared by Alloy Networks' official X page, informing the XRP community that there is currently no XAH IOU on XRP Ledger and that they should not purchase IOUs from any random issuer.

This warning was reiterated by X user "Ekiserrepe," who urged the XRP community to be cautious because there are fake XAH IOU issuers on XRP Ledger. Users of XRPL are recommended to verify these issuers before taking any action, including checking their origin and whether there are any public statements from the exchanges.