Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for December 27

Some coins have returned to the green zone today, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has slightly increased by 0.27% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's rise, the rate of ETH is looking bearish on the hourly chart. The price is returning to the local support level of $3,317. If the daily bar closes around it, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by a move to the $3,300 area.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the nearest interim zone of $3,300. If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $3,200 range by the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of the main altcoin is far from key levels. Thus, the volume has dropped, which means neither bulls nor bears are ready for a sharp move.

In this case, traders are unlikely to see ups or downs shortly.

Ethereum is trading at $3,342 at press time.