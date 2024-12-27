Advertisement
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for December 27

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has price of Ethereum (ETH) reached its local depth?
    Fri, 27/12/2024 - 15:44
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for December 27
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Some coins have returned to the green zone today, according to CoinMarketCap.

    ETH/USD

    The price of Ethereum (ETH) has slightly increased by 0.27% over the last 24 hours.

    Despite today's rise, the rate of ETH is looking bearish on the hourly chart. The price is returning to the local support level of $3,317. If the daily bar closes around it, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by a move to the $3,300 area.

    On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the nearest interim zone of $3,300. If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $3,200 range by the end of the week.

    From the midterm point of view, the price of the main altcoin is far from key levels. Thus, the volume has dropped, which means neither bulls nor bears are ready for a sharp move. 

    In this case, traders are unlikely to see ups or downs shortly.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,342 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

