    Elon Musk on Big New Dogecoin Use Case: 'Maybe It's Time'

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Tech mogul Musk believes that perhaps time has come to start using DOGE in big way
    Sat, 28/12/2024 - 14:05
    Elon Musk on Big New Dogecoin Use Case: 'Maybe It's Time'
    Innovative tech billionaire Elon Musk has taken to his official account on the X platform to “bless” the suggestion made by a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz Katherine Boyle who said that it is already time to start founding the thing called TITS (as it was jokingly referred to by Twitter users earlier).

    This acronym stands for “The Texas Institute of Technology and Science.” Back in 2021, Musk voiced on Twitter an idea of founding this university which would have “epic merch.” MicroStrategy boss Michael Saylor (who was the CEO at the company back then) responded to that, saying: “I hope you teach your students that: #Bitcoin Offers Outstanding Benefits, Seriously.”

    Back in 2021, Musk tweeted that the tuition would be paid for in Dogecoin and those who own pet dogs would get a discount.

    Earlier today, the tech entrepreneur, who is also a well-known DOGE lover, commented on Katherine Boyle’s tweet: “Maybe it is time!” If this happens indeed, TITS would create a massive real-life use case for Dogecoin and take its adoption to a whole new level.

    Musk's experiments with reforming school education

    Musk is known for his idea to transform not only the electric car and space industries but also to disrupt the modern U.S. education system. He has already founded two schools. One of them was called Ad Astra (Latin for “To The Stars”). It was a closed school for the children of his SpaceX employees. The school was focused on teaching children problem-solving, critical thinking, science, engineering and ethics, and it had no grades, rather than traditional academic subjects and grades. The children were grouped depending on their ability level.

    Ad Astra was closed in 2020. After that, Musk continued his experiment in the sphere of education and created Astra Nova in the same year. The principles of educating were similar to those followed at Ad Astra, but this time the school was open not only to a narrow circle but to everyone. That school was also targeted at teaching children skills that would be required in the future, both in terms of technology and society. A full-time enrollment costs $32,500 per year.

    #Elon Musk #Dogecoin
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
