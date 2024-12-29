Advertisement
    Bitcoin Witnesses Abnormal $161 Million Bullish Whale Activity on Binance

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mysterious Bitcoin (BTC) activity worth millions stuns world's largest exchange
    Sun, 29/12/2024 - 13:00
    Bitcoin Witnesses Abnormal $161 Million Bullish Whale Activity on Binance
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    There's been some unusual activity in the Bitcoin (BTC) market this weekend, as in the last two days a new wallet has withdrawn 2,700 BTC, worth about $256.38 million, from Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange.

    First, this wallet withdrew 1,000 BTC worth $94.43 million yesterday. Less than a day later, another transfer of 1,700 BTC worth $161.35 million left the exchange. Now the wallet holds 2,700 BTC, which is a lot of cash to move around in such a short amount of time.

    What's even more interesting is that this unknown wallet came out of nowhere with no previous transaction history.

    Article image
    Source: Arkham Intelligence

    These kinds of moves often say a lot in the crypto world. It's not just about size, but also about what those controlling the wallet are up to. In the common sense of crypto market participants, such withdrawals from centralized platforms are seen as an act of the unknown large investor buying cryptocurrency and taking it into their own custody.

    So the perception is rather bullish.

    The catch, however, is that this wallet may belong to Binance itself, and all this shuffling between wallets is nothing more than an internal operation of the exchange.

    That said, the owner's endgame is still a mystery. It could be a way to hedge against market volatility, a sign of bullish expectations, or part of a larger, secret plan. The fact that there's been no immediate on-chain movement of Bitcoin beyond Binance points to the likelihood of secure storage.

    Who owns it, the exchange or individual investors, also remains a mystery.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

