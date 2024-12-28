Advertisement
    Cardano Founder Drops Major Year-End Update for ADA Holders: Details

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson addresses crypto community in X post
    Sat, 28/12/2024 - 15:00
    Cardano Founder Drops Major Year-End Update for ADA Holders: Details
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    As the year rounds up, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has taken to X to address the ADA community with an important reminder. In his tweet, Hoskinson touched on the governance workstream, CIP-1694 and the Cardano constitution, addressing recent concerns about the pace of governance actions.

    According to Hoskinson, the governance workstream was launched during the Age of Voltaire conference at the University of Edinburgh in late 2022, signaling the start of a focused effort to bring on decentralized governance for the Cardano network. This effort resulted in CIP-1694, a Cardano Improvement Proposal outlining the processes for decentralized governance, and a candidate constitution two years later.

    In his tweet, Hoskinson wrote: "I want to remind everyone that the governance workstream was kicked off during the Age of Voltaire conference at the University of Edinburgh in late 2022. This workstream resulted in CIP-1694 and the candidate constitution after two years of discussion, design, debate, and community involvement."

    Hoskinson addresses recent concerns

    Hoskinson's reminder seems to be in response to concerns from some Cardano community members who feel that the governance process, particularly the development of the Cardano constitution, might have been rushed.

    According to the Cardano founder, the candidate constitution is the result of "two years of discussion, design, debate, and community involvement."

    By highlighting this, Hoskinson hopes to allay recent concerns and highlight the careful consideration that has gone into shaping the Cardano governance framework. This reassures the ADA community that the governance process has been thorough and inclusive, involving extensive discussions and contributions from various stakeholders over the past two years.

    In the most recent milestone, the governance action for the Cardano mainnet hard fork was submitted on-chain. This action marks the end of the beginning for on-chain governance. If enacted, this action will enable full governance as described in CIP-1694 to mainnet, ending the technical bootstrapping phase.

