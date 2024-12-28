Advertisement
    SHIB Burns Spike 360% After Crucial Recent Development

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu burn rate soars after SHIB team made very important announcement this week
    Sat, 28/12/2024 - 13:15
    SHIB Burns Spike 360% After Crucial Recent Development
    Earlier today, the popular wallet tracker Shibburn published a tweet with an update regarding the amount of SHIB meme coins recently burned by the Shiba Inu community.

    The tracking platform reported that the burn rate has significantly increased since last morning, a day after the SHIB team announced the opening of early access to the SHIB Metaverse.

    SHIB burns increase by 360%

    The aforementioned data source revealed that over the past 24 hours, the pace at which SHIB meme coins have been leaving the circulating supply has increased by nearly 360% with a total of 23,726,896 Shiba Inu.

    The largest meme coin lump burned in a single move was 22,988,505 SHIB. For the past week, 3x coins were shoveled to unspendable wallets, leaving the market forever. Despite the fact that 66,799,664 SHIB got destroyed, the burn rate has dropped by 47.37%, according to the Shibburn tweet.

    The ultimate goal of burning the coins is the substantial reduction of the supply in circulation, which may potentially lead to a large SHIB price increase. So far, nearly half the initial quadrillion supply has been burned. That constitutes 410,742,899,523,458 SHIB with 584,158,144,524,778 SHIB still in circulation, of which 5,098,955,951,762 SHIB have been staked.

    SHIB releases Metaverse

    Earlier this week, the SHIB team finally opened early access to Metaverse, a virtual space for SHIB users, which had been in development for several years. The mechanism of entering it includes connecting one’s wallet and buying a plot of virtual land with an opportunity to build a house on it and then also creating a virtual avatar for living in the Metaverse.

    It contains various public plots of land called hubs, where users can visit to meditate, relax, meet in groups and discuss anything and have a good time in the virtual space.

    In today’s X post, the enigmatic SHIB lead Shytoshi Kusama expressed pride of the Metaverse team for finally launching it.

    The team is also preparing to launch the TREAT token, which will be widely used in the Metaverse. Besides, the new token will provide a bunch of other opportunities for the SHIB army, serving as “your all-access pass to a more innovative and interconnected future,” including access to the yield farming mechanism, according to the SHIB website.

    About the author
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
