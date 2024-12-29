Advertisement
    NBA's Pippen Says $1 Million Is 'Next Stop' for Bitcoin

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Could Bitcoin actually hit $1 million?
    Sun, 29/12/2024 - 11:30
    NBA's Pippen Says $1 Million Is 'Next Stop' for Bitcoin
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Scottie Pippen, one of the biggest NBA legends, has predicted that the Bitcoin price might hit $1 million.

    While Pippen might not seem like an authoritative voice in the world of crypto, his previous Bitcoin predictions were eerily prescient.

    In September, for instance, the former professional basketball player claimed that Satoshi Nakamoto visited him in his dream to predict that Bitcoin would be trading above $84,000 on Nov. 5.

    Bitcoin ended up surging above the aforementioned level on Nov. 11, meaning that Pippen's prediction was just slightly off.

    The largest cryptocurrency is currently trading at roughly $95,000 on the Bitstamp exchange.

    Of course, Pippen's eerily impressive prediction track record does not mean that Bitcoin is going to surge to $1 million in the near future.

    This would mean that the cryptocurrency would need to surpass gold by market cap (assuming that the price of the yellow metal remains more or less stable).

    Even ardent cryptocurrency bulls of the likes of Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz believe that it would take Bitcoin from 5 to 10 years to achieve such a massive milestone.

    Still, there are those who believe that the price of Bitcoin could soar to $1 million in the near future. As reported by U.Today, Jeff Park of Bitwise Invest recently opined that this could be possible if the U.S. government does create a Bitcoin reserve in 2025. However, he has a very low chance of this happening.

    As reported by U.Today, Blockstream CEO Adam Back has also predicted that Bitcoin could match the market cap of gold in 2025.

    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

