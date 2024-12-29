DOGE Price Prediction for December 29

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the cryptocurrencies are in the green zone at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has increased by 3.33% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of the meme coin is closer to the resistance than to the support. If bulls' pressure continues, there is a possibility of an upper level breakout, followed by further growth to the $0.3320-$0.3340 range.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of DOGE has not accumulated enough energy for a sharp move.

If buyers want to seize the initiative, they need to restore the price to at least the $0.34 mark.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. However, if bulls lose the interim area of $0.30, the correction is likely to continue to the support of $0.2724 shortly.

DOGE is trading at $0.3262 at press time.