    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for December 29

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long will accumulation period of DOGE last?
    Sun, 29/12/2024 - 13:15
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most of the cryptocurrencies are in the green zone at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    DOGE chart by CoinStats

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has increased by 3.33% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of the meme coin is closer to the resistance than to the support. If bulls' pressure continues, there is a possibility of an upper level breakout, followed by further growth to the $0.3320-$0.3340 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of DOGE has not accumulated enough energy for a sharp move.

    If buyers want to seize the initiative, they need to restore the price to at least the $0.34 mark.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. However, if bulls lose the interim area of $0.30, the correction is likely to continue to the support of $0.2724 shortly.

    DOGE is trading at $0.3262 at press time.

    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

