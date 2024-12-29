Peter Brandt Dusts Off Bizarre Chart Pattern Ahead of Possible Bitcoin Advance

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Peter Brandt, one of the most well-known commodity traders, has decided to dust off his "Hump Slump Bump Dump Pump" chart pattern that he first revealed several years ago.

If you are a Bitcoiner, take a look at this post from several years ago.

It describes the famous Hump Slump Bump Dump Pump chart construction in $BTC

Same thing could be happening now

According to the prominent chartist, this pattern might be playing out right now.

The largest cryptocurrency by market cap experienced a roller-coaster ride.

An initial price bump that resulted in a rounded peak was followed by a notable slump.

After this, the cryptocurrency experienced another "bump" and reached yet another peak.

Bitcoin reached a new all-time high of $108,135 on Dec. 18.

Since then, the leading cryptocurrency experienced another price dump, plunging all the way back to the $92,000 level.

Now, if Brandt's pattern is correct, the flagship coin might be on the cusp of another "pump."

According to the chart shared by Brandt, the leading cryptocurrency could surge to $112,500 as soon as this January.

Bitcoin is currently changing hands at $95,055, according to CoinGecko data.

In a recent social media post, trader Josh Olszewicz, who relies on the Ichimoku cloud indicator, also outlined two likely paths for Bitcoin. According to a bullish scenario, Bitcoin could experience another 70% price increase, peaking at around $160,000 due to positive momentum. A bearish scenario shows Bitcoin plunging to $80,000.

$BTC



bullish trend continuation schematic to watch for in Q1



also viable alternative is a bearish E2E to 80k (posted yesterday)



exact same setup as Q4 2023 into Q1 2024



time is a flat circle pic.twitter.com/qpPVfK0Prm — #333kByJuly2025 (@CarpeNoctom) December 28, 2024

As reported by U.Today, Fundstrat's Tom Lee recently predicted that the leading cryptocurrency could soar to $250,000 next year.

Brandt has repeatedly stated that Bitcoin could surge above $150,000 in 2025.