    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for December 27

    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect bounce off from Solana (SOL)?
    Fri, 27/12/2024 - 15:42
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for December 27
    The market remains mainly red, however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinStats.

    SOL chart by CoinStats

    SOL/USD

    The rate of Solana (SOL) has declined by 1.8% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SOL is breaking the local support of $185.58. If the daily candle closes below that mark, the decline is likely to continue to the $180 area soon.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the candle closure in terms of yesterday's low. 

    If it happens, traders may witness a test of the $175.26 level within the next few days.

    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, the picture is more bearish than bullish. If the price reaches the nearest support level of $175.26, there is a chance to see its breakout, followed by a further correction to the $160 area.

    SOL is trading at $184.75 at press time.

    #Solana Price Prediction
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

