Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD
    Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for December 26

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can trader expect reversal from SHIB?
    Thu, 26/12/2024 - 14:50
    SHIB Price Prediction for December 26
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Sellers might have seized the initiative, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has fallen by 5.89% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is under bears' pressure. If the daily bar closes near $0.00002144, one can expect a test of the $0.00002120 area by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals yet. The rate is going down after yesterday's bearish closure. 

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for December 25
    Wed, 12/25/2024 - 15:47
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for December 25
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If bulls cannot seize the initiative soon, traders may witness a test of the $0.00002012 level soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the weekly bar is bearish at the moment; however, a few days remain until it closes. If nothing changes, the decline is likely to continue to the $0.000018 range.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00002169 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 26, 2024 - 14:48
    Max Keiser Reveals US Fate Amid Bitcoin Standard Adoption
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Dec 26, 2024 - 14:08
    DOGE Price Prediction for December 26
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ZND Expands Ecosystem with Special Pool Rewards, New Tradable Assets, and Holiday Campaigns
    BloFin Unveils Top-Tier Performance Upgrades for Seamless and Trusted Trading
    Conversational AI & Customer Experience Summit 2025 Asia
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Price Prediction for December 26
    Max Keiser Reveals US Fate Amid Bitcoin Standard Adoption
    DOGE Price Prediction for December 26
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD