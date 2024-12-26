SHIB Price Prediction for December 26

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers might have seized the initiative, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has fallen by 5.89% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is under bears' pressure. If the daily bar closes near $0.00002144, one can expect a test of the $0.00002120 area by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals yet. The rate is going down after yesterday's bearish closure.

If bulls cannot seize the initiative soon, traders may witness a test of the $0.00002012 level soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the weekly bar is bearish at the moment; however, a few days remain until it closes. If nothing changes, the decline is likely to continue to the $0.000018 range.

SHIB is trading at $0.00002169 at press time.