DOGE Price Prediction for December 26

Bears are more powerful than yesterday, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has declined by 5% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE keeps looking bearish as the price remains near the local support of $0.3139.

If the situation does not change by the end of the day, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a further correction to the $0.31 area.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the price of the meme coin keeps falling after a false breakout of the resistance of $0.3405. If the candle closes near its low, there is a chance to see an ongoing drop to the $0.30 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate is far from main levels. In addition, the volume has dropped, which means traders are unlikely to see sharp ups and downs soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.3147 at press time.