    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for December 26

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can price of DOGE reach $0.30 mark soon?
    Thu, 26/12/2024 - 14:08
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bears are more powerful than yesterday, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The price of DOGE has declined by 5% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE keeps looking bearish as the price remains near the local support of $0.3139. 

    If the situation does not change by the end of the day, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a further correction to the $0.31 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the price of the meme coin keeps falling after a false breakout of the resistance of $0.3405. If the candle closes near its low, there is a chance to see an ongoing drop to the $0.30 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate is far from main levels. In addition, the volume has dropped, which means traders are unlikely to see sharp ups and downs soon.

    DOGE is trading at $0.3147 at press time.

    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

