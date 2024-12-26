Advertisement
    XRP Rockets 253% in Best Q4 Since 2017

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP's 253% rally makes this fourth quarter best for popular cryptocurrency since 2017 bull run
    Thu, 26/12/2024 - 15:00
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    As became known thanks to historical price data from CryptoRank, this year's fourth quarter is officially the best for popular cryptocurrency XRP in the last seven years. With a return of 253.6% in the last three months, this quarter is also the best for XRP this year.

    The last time something similar happened was in 2017. That year, according to CryptoRank, the price rose by 1,064%, with most of that growth also coming in December. This time, the numbers are much smaller, but the price of the popular cryptocurrency itself is at a much higher point than it was seven years ago. 

    At $2.20 per XRP, the token is just another 50% below its all-time high. Consider that in early November, the price of XRP was just $0.56, and things were looking even more positive. The question, however, is whether the recent success of the third largest digital asset will carry over into the next month, quarter and year as a whole. 

    XRP's Price History by CryptoRank

    According to price history, the first quarter, and especially January, tends to be bearish for XRP, with a median return of -12.4% for the month. However, over the past five years, the price of the token has seen positive double-digit percentage returns three times, so the trends may be shifting as the crypto market itself evolves. 

    Nothing set in stone

    Price history is not an ultimate benchmark for digital assets due to the chaotic, highly volatile nature of the market, but for assets like XRP, which can boast more than 10 years of public trading history, it can be an established way to predict the future, or at least get a glimpse into it.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

