XRP Rockets 253% in Best Q4 Since 2017

As became known thanks to historical price data from CryptoRank, this year's fourth quarter is officially the best for popular cryptocurrency XRP in the last seven years. With a return of 253.6% in the last three months, this quarter is also the best for XRP this year.

The last time something similar happened was in 2017. That year, according to CryptoRank, the price rose by 1,064%, with most of that growth also coming in December. This time, the numbers are much smaller, but the price of the popular cryptocurrency itself is at a much higher point than it was seven years ago.

At $2.20 per XRP, the token is just another 50% below its all-time high. Consider that in early November, the price of XRP was just $0.56, and things were looking even more positive. The question, however, is whether the recent success of the third largest digital asset will carry over into the next month, quarter and year as a whole.

XRP's Price History by CryptoRank

According to price history, the first quarter, and especially January, tends to be bearish for XRP, with a median return of -12.4% for the month. However, over the past five years, the price of the token has seen positive double-digit percentage returns three times, so the trends may be shifting as the crypto market itself evolves.

Nothing set in stone

Price history is not an ultimate benchmark for digital assets due to the chaotic, highly volatile nature of the market, but for assets like XRP, which can boast more than 10 years of public trading history, it can be an established way to predict the future, or at least get a glimpse into it.