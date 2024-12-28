Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for December 28

    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long will drop of Bitcoin (BTC) last?
    Sat, 28/12/2024 - 12:30
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market has turned to red again, according to CoinStats.

    BTC chart by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 1.91% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is trying to break the local resistance of $94,623. If it happens, the rise may continue to the $95,000 zone by the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    A less positive picture is on the bigger time frame. If buyers lose the interim area of $94,000, there is a chance of a test of the nearest support of $92,092.

    Image by TradingView

    A similar situation is on the weekly chart. At the moment, there are no reversal signals yet, which means there is still a chance of an ongoing decline.

    If the $92,000 level is broken, traders may witness a test of the $90,000 range shortly.

    Bitcoin is trading at $94,544 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

