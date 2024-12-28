XRP Price Prediction for December 28

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The majority of the coins have returned to the red area, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has declined by 1.64% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is near the local resistance of $2.1761. If buyers' pressure continues, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a move to the $2.20 area.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, traders should focus on the nearest level of $2.1277.

If the price returns to it, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing downward move to the $2.05-$2.10 range shortly.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is more bearish than bullish. If bulls lose the vital $2 zone, there is a possibility of a test of the $1.50 area within the next weeks.

XRP is trading at $2.165 at press time.