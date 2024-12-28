Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum L2s Become Unified in 2025 Thanks to This Upgrade

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    ERC-7683 is set to finally address fragmentation of liquidity in EVM networks
    Sat, 28/12/2024 - 9:27
    Ethereum L2s Become Unified in 2025 Thanks to This Upgrade
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    In 2025, the Ethereum (ETH) L2s ecosystem might finally solve all issues of cross-network interoperability and siloed liquidity. As explained by Ethereum (ETH) enthusiast who goes by @FigoETH, ERC-7683 "Cross Chain Intents" will be a game-changer.

    ERC-7683 makes Ethereum borderless, introduces Intents and Fillers

    The introduction of ERC-7683, the newest cross-chain standard for the Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem, is set to make L2s user experience 10x better. This, in turn, will make Ethereum's L2s more attractive for new generations of developers, @FigoETH says on X.

    ERC-7683 will make Ethereum's L2s finally interoperable, including existing Polygon, Optimism, Arbitrum and all upcoming ones. Blockchain users will be able to move Arbitrum's NFTs to Optimism and swap tokens from Polygon to Base.

    Advertisement

    With ERC-7683 implemented, users will be able to create "filler networks," interoperability spaces designed to standardize the expression of Intents — such as token swaps, NFT transfers and governance votes — across EVM chains.

    Organizers of filler networks will compete to fulfill cross-chain Intents with optimized efficiency and minimized costs. These unified filler networks will facilitate interoperability, removing the burden from developers and abstracting away the complexities of cross-chain transactions from user experiences.

    ERC-7683 will therefore create a unified framework for cross-blockchain interactions on EVM since all operations will be routinized.

    Toward cross-chain apps and unified governance

    As covered by a detailed explainer post, ERC-7683 will allow decentralized applications to streamline governance across multiple chains.

    For example, a DAO could easily manage governance proposals across various Layer Two networks and sidechains, giving their community broader access to voting processes in a resource-optimized manner.

    ERC-7683 empowers dApps to leverage different chains for specialized functions. This paves the path for DeFi apps that manage transactions on Optimism (OP) for speed while securing assets on Ethereum (ETH) for its maximum security, seamlessly bridging both networks without any extra steps.

    The concept was introduced by Mark Toda, Matt Rice and Nick Pai in November 2024, as per Ethereum's official EIP portal.

    #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 28, 2024 - 8:25
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Doubles Down On His Bitcoin $350k Prediction for 2025
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Dec 28, 2024 - 0:01
    XRP: Here's What Happens if This Resistance is Broken, Finally, Ethereum (ETH) Is Waking Up, Growth of US Dollar Index (DXY) Is What Suffocating Bitcoin
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Interview with Murad Mahmudov: Why Memecoins Will Dominate 2025
    Discover the AUSD (Agora) Listing on XT December 23rd, 2024
    FixedFloat Launches FixedFloatBot on Telegram to Simplify Crypto Trading
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum L2s Become Unified in 2025 Thanks to This Upgrade
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Doubles Down On His Bitcoin $350k Prediction for 2025
    XRP: Here's What Happens if This Resistance is Broken, Finally, Ethereum (ETH) Is Waking Up, Growth of US Dollar Index (DXY) Is What Suffocating Bitcoin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD