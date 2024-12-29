Advertisement
    Bitcoin to Rocket 10,000%? Pantera Capital Founder Says Yes

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Bitcoin to 10X in next 5-10 years, believes top fund founder
    Sun, 29/12/2024 - 12:00
    Bitcoin to Rocket 10,000%? Pantera Capital Founder Says Yes
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Dan Morehead, the founder and managing director of Pantera Capital, recently shared a bold, to say the least, vision for the future of Bitcoin (BTC). In a world where 300 million people already use cryptocurrency, he thinks the digital asset story is just beginning and the number of users is going to grow a lot, by even to 5 billion in the next 10 years.

    This kind of growth could totally reshape the financial landscape, and Bitcoin, the flagship cryptocurrency, is at the center of this transformation. Morehead's analysis points to one striking possibility: Bitcoin's market capitalization could hit $15 billion by 2028. That is 10,000% growth, which might seem like a lot, but it is actually in line with past performance, declared Morehead in an interview with Bankless.

    This is not just wishful thinking as BTC has been doubling in value every year for 11 years, and it has kept going up even as critics say it is overvalued. Morehead is confident that Bitcoin's steady performance and its role in the bigger picture of tech and economic change are what's driving it.

    Still early

    But it is not just about the numbers. Morehead says that the next 20 years will bring big changes to the cryptocurrency space. These changes are not just about valuations, but also structural shifts as blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies become more deeply integrated into global systems.

    Morehead's predictions are based on his experience in the field. Back in 2013, when BTC was still a new thing trading at around $65, he told investors to pay attention, and that letter to investors earned a legendary status in the crypto industry.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

