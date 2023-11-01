Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

Ripple Provides Major Update on XRP Case Versus SEC: Here's What's Next

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Ripple's new market report provides detailed update on dismissed SEC charges, offering insights into XRP case's future trajectory
Wed, 11/01/2023 - 11:58
Ripple Provides Major Update on XRP Case Versus SEC: Here's What's Next
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a significant turn of events, Ripple, the renowned cryptocurrency payments company, released a new market report on Nov. 1, shedding light on the current status of its legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), commonly referred to as the XRP case.

Related
1 Billion XRP Unlocked by Ripple, XRP Price Reacts With 3% Drop

The report clarifies the aftermath of the SEC's surprising decision on Oct. 19, where all remaining charges against Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and Executive Chairman Chris Larsen were dismissed "with prejudice." This final ruling signifies a conclusive end to the accusations, ruling out any possibility of future claims against these individuals and effectively eliminating the need for a trial scheduled for April 2024.

As the case moves forward, both parties are now entering the remedies stage, during which the court will determine appropriate remedies, if any, in light of the court's finding that certain institutional sales constituted sales of securities. 

Advertisement

Ripple was previously fined $700 million due to institutional sales classified as securities. These developments follow a series of victories for Ripple, including a July 13 ruling that established XRP as not a security and an Oct. 3 decision rejecting the SEC's appeal.

Related
XRP and Ripple Cofounder Invests $500 Million in Nvidia Chips for AI Innovation

Amid these legal challenges in the United States, Ripple has been making significant strides globally. The company recently secured a major payment institution license from MAS Singapore, a crucial milestone for Ripple's cryptocurrency payments business, especially given the strategic importance of Southeast and East Asia.

#XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Solana (SOL) Rose 62% in October, Here's What Might Further Its Climb
2023/11/01 11:57
Solana (SOL) Rose 62% in October, Here's What Might Further Its Climb
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Solana (SOL) Path to $40 Not Over as It Comes Back at Top
2023/11/01 11:57
Solana (SOL) Path to $40 Not Over as It Comes Back at Top
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Solana Founder Gives Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin His Flowers After This Happened
2023/11/01 11:57
Solana Founder Gives Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin His Flowers After This Happened
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD