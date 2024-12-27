Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD
    Advertisement

    'Stay Tuned': Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Intrigues About New Meme Coin

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama teases new meme coin launch - Will it replace SHIB?
    Fri, 27/12/2024 - 15:57
    'Stay Tuned': Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Intrigues About New Meme Coin
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    SHIB: The Metaverse is definitely taking off, and Shytoshi Kusama, the lead spokesperson behind Shiba Inu (SHIB), is gearing up to highlight the next chapter of the SHIB ecosystem. The new TREAT token has been in the works for a while, and now it is about to take center stage, according to Kusama's new post. 

    Advertisement

    Details are scarce, but the community is encouraged to pay close attention as the team prepares to unveil something that could become a defining part of the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whale Activity Crashes 99.5% in Just One Day
    Fri, 12/27/2024 - 13:39
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whale Activity Crashes 99.5% in Just One Day
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Shares Top 60 List of Global Institutional Bitcoin Holders
    Dogecoin Price Has One Last Chance to Repeat History
    Scam Alert: Scammers Use Top Netflix Show 'Squid Game' to Perform Crypto Rugpull
    Bitcoin (BTC) 'Santa Rally' Might Be Dangerous, XRP Critical But Stable, Dogecoin (DOGE) Volume Hints at Bearish Drop

    TREAT is not just another token, as they say, but a deliberate step in the evolution of the Shiba Inu project, representing a final ecosystem token with advanced features. It is designed to govern, reward and empower users by giving them a say in decisions through voting. 

    Advertisement

    But governance is only part of the plan. It will also support liquidity for SHI, a stablecoin still in development. TREAT seems to be less about hype and more about making sure the whole SHIB ecosystem is solid.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bottomed Out? 50% Reversal Flashes on Horizon
    Fri, 12/27/2024 - 08:28
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bottomed Out? 50% Reversal Flashes on Horizon
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    With all the excitement, there is also a lot of speculation. There have been reports, including one from Forbes, that TREAT may already be in circulation, but the Shiba Inu team has been firm in its messaging: TREAT is still in development and has not been released yet. 

    For now, details are pretty scarce, and it seems like that might be intentional. The team calls TREAT a "passport" to the SHIB ecosystem and lays out a vision where this token combines community engagement, stability and future innovation.

    The message is clear: stay tuned.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 27, 2024 - 15:54
    707 Million Cardano in Open Interest, What's Happening?
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Dec 27, 2024 - 15:52
    XLM Eyes Its Largest Crash in Three Years, Japanese Government Skeptical of Bitcoin Reserve, 67 Trillion SHIB Level About to Disappear: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Interview with Murad Mahmudov: Why Memecoins Will Dominate 2025
    Discover the AUSD (Agora) Listing on XT December 23rd, 2024
    FixedFloat Launches FixedFloatBot on Telegram to Simplify Crypto Trading
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'Stay Tuned': Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Intrigues About New Meme Coin
    707 Million Cardano in Open Interest, What's Happening?
    XLM Eyes Its Largest Crash in Three Years, Japanese Government Skeptical of Bitcoin Reserve, 67 Trillion SHIB Level About to Disappear: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD