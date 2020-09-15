Ripple Partner Airwallex Launches New Solution, Accepting Card Payments in UK and Europe

Tue, 09/15/2020 - 12:10
Yuri Molchan
Ripple partner Airwallex payment company has announced the launch of a new solution that works with payments made through bank cards in the UK and Europe
Hong Kong-based Airwallexa Ripple partner since 2017has spread the word about the launch of a new payment solution that allows accepting card wires in the United Kingdom and Europe, in order to support the increase of commercial activity after the lockdown.

The solution is coming to the U.K. and Europe.

Airwallex partners with WeChat Pay

As reported by Hollandfintech, in early June, Airwallex stroke a partnership deal with major Chinese platform WeChat Pay, which provides payments for goods and services directly to merchants.

Now Airwallex, together with WeChat Pay, will work together to provide a new payment option in Australia, Singapore and Hong Kong.

New Airwallex solution is coming to Europe and the U.K.

According to the company's website, Airwallex is about to introduce a new payment solution called "World-class payment acceptance" for Visa and Mastercard.

Accept payments from customers across the globe with fast, flexible settlement. Coming soon to the UK and Europe!

The website shows that the new payment option will be available to customers in any part of the world, and they will be able to use all widespread gadgets and web browsers on their PCs.

The company is also preparing to launch the "Airwallex Borderless Cards for business" solution.

No further details are available at the moment.

Global digitization of payments after lockdown

Now that the lockdown brought on by the Chinese pandemic in March is over, payment companies around the world are offering new solutions for digital payments, and governments are encouraging their citizens to opt for cashless payments rather than banknoteswhich enable infections and viruses to spread faster and cover a wider area.

