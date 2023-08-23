Ripple Gears Up for SEC Face-Off

Wed, 08/23/2023 - 18:39
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple's recent court filing reveals its readiness for a trial in Q2 2024
Ripple Gears Up for SEC Face-Off
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The legal counsel for Ripple has expressed the firm's readiness for a trial anytime in the second quarter of 2024.

In an official letter addressed to Analisa Torres of the United States District Court, Southern District of New York, attorney Michael K. Kellogg stated that Ripple is available for trial throughout the specified period, indicating no blackout dates.

This announcement follows a series of notable developments in the ongoing litigation. Only a day prior to this, Ripple CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, bolstered his defense by enlisting two leading attorneys from the prestigious Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP. Michael A. Schulman and Caleb J. Robertson have both expressed their intentions to represent Garlinghouse.  

Related
XRP Nearly Oversold per This Indicator

However, the road ahead may not be without its challenges. The formidable regulatory agency has recently taken steps to appeal a previous decision by Judge Torres. This comes after the court ruled that XRP coin sales on digital platforms did not qualify as unregistered securities, snubbing the SEC's arguments.  

As reported by U.Today, the SEC's efforts to seek an interlocutory appeal were recently granted by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. The SEC has already formally requested the appeal, but the court has yet to authorize it.

It's clear that both parties are gearing up for a potentially landmark trial in the crypto sphere.

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for August 23
08/23/2023 - 18:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for August 23
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image XRP Nearly Oversold per This Indicator
08/23/2023 - 16:15
XRP Nearly Oversold per This Indicator
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image More Troubling Signs for Bitcoin (BTC)
08/23/2023 - 16:00
More Troubling Signs for Bitcoin (BTC)
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya