Ripple v. SEC Appeal Will Be Announced This Week, If It Happens: Pro-XRP Lawyer

Wed, 08/09/2023 - 14:35
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Legal titans share predictions on potential appeal in Ripple v. SEC case
Ripple v. SEC Appeal Will Be Announced This Week, If It Happens: Pro-XRP Lawyer
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a surprising turn of events, the XRP community was set abuzz when news of the SEC's purported dismissal of an appeal in the ongoing lawsuit against crypto firm Ripple gained rapid traction on social media giant Twitter. However, this viral frenzy was soon put to rest as it was revealed that the widely circulated order extinguishing the appeal was, in fact, a fake.

Related
Ripple CTO Comments on SEC’s List of ‘Crypto Securities’ – No XRP on It

Distinguished legal experts renowned within the cryptocurrency sphere have weighed in on the situation. Jeremy Hogan, a prominent figure in the crypto legal landscape, dismissed the fake SEC posting and emphasized that if an interlocutory appeal were to be pursued, its filing would likely take place within the coming week. The absence of a stringent deadline was noted, yet the timing beyond the 30-day mark is illogical.

John Deaton, another influential figure in the field, concurs with the sentiment that an appeal might be on the horizon, while expressing skepticism about the SEC's intentions to pursue such a course.

Earlier, another legal expert, James "MetaLawMan" Murphy, elucidated various potential pathways for the SEC. These include filing an interlocutory appeal, a trial on the aiding and abetting claim against key Ripple figures, a strategic withdrawal of said claim, or even the contentious prospect of a settlement. Murphy's analysis underscored the complex web of considerations the SEC faces, notably the far-reaching implications of each decision on the crypto industry's regulatory landscape.

Related
Pro-XRP Lawyer Exposes Alarming Ripple Scam Threat on X

At the heart of the matter lies a pivotal federal court ruling from mid-July. The court deemed that the sale of XRP on the secondary market did not constitute a securities offering, yet it designated specific sales to institutional investors as such.

#XRP News #XRP #Ripple News
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image SHIB, DOGE, BTC, XRP Now Receive Major Adoption Boost in USA: Details
08/09/2023 - 14:07
SHIB, DOGE, BTC, XRP Now Receive Major Adoption Boost in USA: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Bitcoin Surpasses $30,000 Once Again. Key Reasons Why
08/09/2023 - 13:49
Bitcoin Surpasses $30,000 Once Again. Key Reasons Why
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin (BTC): Here Are Three Potential Catalysts for Breakout
08/09/2023 - 13:40
Bitcoin (BTC): Here Are Three Potential Catalysts for Breakout
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide