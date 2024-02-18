Advertisement
AD

Ripple Exec Denies XRP Price Manipulation

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple CTO David Schwartz has denied allegations of XRP price manipulation
Sun, 18/02/2024 - 9:24
Ripple Exec Denies XRP Price Manipulation
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

In a recent exchange on X, Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer David "JoelKatz" Schwartz responded to allegations suggesting that Ripple had been manipulating the price of XRP through its programmatic sales.

Schwartz categorically denied these accusations, stating that Ripple had ceased its programmatic sales of XRP as of the first quarter of 2023, as detailed in Ripple’s Q1 2023 XRP Markets Report.

He further elaborated that Ripple had always endeavored to minimize the price impact of such sales, expressing confusion over the alleged motive behind such manipulation claims.

Skepticism and clarifications

The announcement, however, was met with skepticism from parts of the XRP community. An X user under the handle @GenesisLedger accused Schwartz of misleading the community about the cessation of programmatic sales, pointing out a reduction in Ripple's XRP holdings by over 700 million in Q4, 2023.

Related
Ripple v. SEC: Next Key Deadline to Watch in Crypto Legal Battle

Schwartz refuted these claims by stressing Ripple's transparency in its sales reports, arguing that the information provided was both clear and highlighted to avoid any misunderstandings.

Despite this, accusations persisted regarding Ripple's disclosure of its sales methods post-programmatic sales, with critics pointing to a lack of transparency in on-demand liquidity (ODL) numbers post-Q1, 2023, and questioning the effectiveness of Ripple's payment solutions.

Explaining programmatic sales and ODL transactions

In response to requests for clarification, Schwartz provided detailed explanations of the terms "programmatic sales" and "sales in connection with ODL."

He described programmatic sales as market-making activities on exchanges with a net bias toward selling, intended to facilitate liquidity. ODL sales, on the other hand, are tied to Ripple's payment solutions, where XRP is used as a bridge currency for international payments, such as converting to Mexican pesos for local transactions.

Schwartz’s clarification aimed to demystify Ripple’s operational strategies and their impact on XRP’s market dynamics, emphasizing the company's commitment to transparency and the minimization of market impact.

#Ripple News #XRP News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image 5 Things to Learn About BTC Future Price From BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Strategy
2024/02/18 09:21
5 Things to Learn About BTC Future Price From BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Strategy
Dan BurginDan Burgin
related image SHIB Burn Major Rise Lands With 102 Million SHIB Scorched in Last Week
2024/02/18 09:21
SHIB Burn Major Rise Lands With 102 Million SHIB Scorched in Last Week
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image SHIB Team Plans to Burn BONE and All Other Top Shibarium Tokens: Details
2024/02/18 09:21
SHIB Team Plans to Burn BONE and All Other Top Shibarium Tokens: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Mountain Bridge: Revolutionizing Crypto Trading with Global Connectivity and Real-Time Intelligence
The Leading Online Trading Expo Is Coming To Mexico
Chromia and RSTLSS Unite to Bring Digital Asset Design to Web3 Users
Kadena SpireKey Integrates with WebAuthn to Provide Seamless Web3 Interactions
CoinMarketCap Research Publishes Research Report on BitTorrent Chain, the Cornerstone of Interoperability Across Tron, Ethereum and BNB Chain
Web3 Payment Platform Announced Burning of 236 Million Tokens
De.Fi Awards Over $8,000 to Users in Successful Airdrop, Fuels Web3 Growth
Exverse Lands $3M In Private Round To Bring Web3’s ‘Call of Duty’ To Life
R.AI.SE Summit 2024: Enterprise Gateway to Generative AI’s Future
YARD Finance, a Crypto Payment Protocol, Exits Stealth Mode and Opens Access for Early Users
Headway NOVA: New Investing in Real Estate
Instant Swaps and Extended Blockchain Support – B2BinPay v19 Arrives
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Ripple Exec Denies XRP Price Manipulation
5 Things to Learn About BTC Future Price From BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Strategy
SHIB Burn Major Rise Lands With 102 Million SHIB Scorched in Last Week
Show all