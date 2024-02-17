Advertisement
AD

Ripple v. SEC: Next Key Deadline to Watch in Crypto Legal Battle

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Ripple and SEC have entered 'remedies' phase of lawsuit
Sat, 17/02/2024 - 16:00
Ripple v. SEC: Next Key Deadline to Watch in Crypto Legal Battle
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The legal battle between Ripple Labs and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is heating up as both parties prepare for the next key deadline in the case.

Advertisement

As Ripple and the SEC enter the "remedies" phase of the case focusing on institutional sales, the upcoming deadline in the case would be Feb. 20.

Ripple scored a landmark win in the lawsuit in July 2023; however, the Court determined that certain XRP institutional sales were investment contracts and hence should have been registered with the SEC.

It should be recalled that earlier in February, Ripple requested a one-week extension of the deadline for remedies-related discovery from Feb. 12 to Feb. 20, making this the next crucial deadline in the legal battle.

At this point, the discovery phase remains crucial, as it could reveal new information or arguments that could impact remedies.

In a throwback to events that preceded this key timeline, the SEC served nine interrogatories and three RFPs on Ripple on Nov. 14.

Related
Ripple Fires Back at SEC's Unreasonable Demands in Big New Filing, XRP Community Reacts

After the parties met and conferred on Dec. 21 and Jan. 3 to narrow the dispute, the SEC filed a motion on Jan. 11 to compel discovery of Ripple's financial statements for the years 2022 and 2023, post-complaint written contracts governing XRP sales to institutional buyers, hedge funds and ODL customers, and the proceeds Ripple received for delivering XRP after the complaint was filed, but under written contracts entered into before.

On Feb. 5, Judge Netburn granted the SEC's motion to compel in full. Following Judge Netburn's decision, Ripple stated that it would disclose available financial statements and serve a response to the SEC's interrogatory about post-complaint proceeds from pre-complaint contracts by the prior discovery deadline of Feb. 12, 2024.

Ripple, however, sought a brief extension until Feb. 20 to produce its contracts for the sale of XRP to institutional buyers, hedge funds and ODL customers from a rough three-year period before, citing the difficulty associated with trying to collect and produce those documents by the previous deadline.

Ripple did not request changes to any other deadlines in this case, with these remaining the same. Legal briefs are expected to be submitted in March and April of this year, and then the Court will decide which remedies to impose.

#Ripple News
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Chainlink (LINK) Might Be Set for Parabolic Growth on Epic Whale Push
2024/02/17 15:57
Chainlink (LINK) Might Be Set for Parabolic Growth on Epic Whale Push
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image This Solana Meme Coin Jumps by 30%: Key Reasons
2024/02/17 15:57
This Solana Meme Coin Jumps by 30%: Key Reasons
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Cardano-Linked AI Coin AGIX Soars by 13%: Possible Reasons
2024/02/17 15:57
Cardano-Linked AI Coin AGIX Soars by 13%: Possible Reasons
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Mountain Bridge: Revolutionizing Crypto Trading with Global Connectivity and Real-Time Intelligence
The leading online trading expo is coming to Mexico
Chromia and RSTLSS Unite to Bring Digital Asset Design to Web3 Users
Kadena SpireKey Integrates with WebAuthn to Provide Seamless Web3 Interactions
CoinMarketCap Research Publishes Research Report on BitTorrent Chain, the Cornerstone of Interoperability Across Tron, Ethereum and BNB Chain
Web3 Payment Platform Announced Burning of 236 Million Tokens
De.Fi Awards Over $8,000 to Users in Successful Airdrop, Fuels Web3 Growth
Exverse lands $3M in private round to bring Web3’s ‘Call of Duty’ to life
R.AI.SE Summit 2024: Enterprise Gateway to Generative AI’s Future
YARD Finance, a Crypto Payment Protocol, Exits Stealth Mode and Opens Access for Early Users
Headway NOVA: New Investing in Real Estate
Instant Swaps and Extended Blockchain Support – B2BinPay v19 Arrives
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Ripple v. SEC: Next Key Deadline to Watch in Crypto Legal Battle
Chainlink (LINK) Might Be Set for Parabolic Growth on Epic Whale Push
This Solana Meme Coin Jumps by 30%: Key Reasons
Show all