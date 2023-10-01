Ripple's Schwartz Shares Party Photo With CEO Garlinghouse

Alex Dovbnya
Ripple CTO David Schwartz and CEO Brad Garlinghouse offered rare, informal snapshot to crypto world
Ripple's Schwartz Shares Party Photo With CEO Garlinghouse
Ripple CTO David Schwartz recently shared a photo with CEO Brad Garlinghouse, allowing the crypto community a glimpse into the camaraderie and informal moments shared by the fintech leaders.

Schwartz is casually clad in a black blazer over a black T-shirt sporting "XRP LEDGER." Meanwhile, Garlinghouse opts for a classic combo of a dark blue jacket over a white T-shirt.

Community reaction

The snapshot invoked a flurry of reactions from the community on the X social media platform, striking a chord with followers who were quick to share their thoughts.

Comments ranged from playful and appreciative, likening the pair to movie stars and commending the dynamic duo to more pragmatic requests for links to decentralized finance (DeFi) information on their attire.

One user even compared Schwartz and Garlinghouse to the legendary partnership of Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger.

Garlinghouse's XRP tattoo

The photo was taken at the "Proper Party" event held in New York by the XRP community. It was organized to celebrate Ripple's significant legal victory against the SEC, serving as a reminder of the import of court decisions in the ongoing dialogue around cryptocurrency regulation.

As reported by U.Today, Garlinghouse has also unveiled his new XRP tattoo, a symbolic gesture reinforcing his commitment to Ripple's mission and values.

