Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CTO Reveals How He Bought 40,000 ETH During Ethereum ICO

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Ripple CTO's revelation of acquiring 40,000 ETH during Ethereum's ICO shines light on potentially lucrative $120 million investment
    Fri, 10/05/2024 - 14:05
    Ripple CTO Reveals How He Bought 40,000 ETH During Ethereum ICO
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple CTO David Schwartz's recent disclosure has sparked widespread intrigue within the cryptocurrency community, shedding new light on his early involvement in Ethereum and the significant gains he accrued. Schwartz revealed that he secured a substantial 40,000 ETH during Ethereum's pre-ICO phase, a move spurred by his acquaintance with Ethereum's founder, Vitalik Buterin.

    Advertisement

    Schwartz's entry into Ethereum predates its public pre-ICO, with Buterin extending a personal invitation for him to participate. Motivated by a desire to support Buterin, Schwartz invested 20 BTC without much deliberation, resulting in the acquisition of the substantial ETH holdings.

    Related
    Vitalik Buterin Solves Ethereum's Gas Fee Problem

    The other part of this story was previously known. Many times before, the Ripple CTO has said that he sold this colossal amount of altcoins as soon as the price reached $1 and used it to buy solar panels for his home. While this move may raise eyebrows, Schwartz brushed off concerns, attributing it to a common experience among early crypto adopters, citing missed opportunities such as Bitcoin's meteoric rise.

    The intertwining histories of Ripple and Ethereum add complexity to the narrative. Buterin's stint at the company, cut short due to visa complications, underscores the connections between the two projects. Yet, tensions have arisen in recent years, exacerbated by Ripple's legal battle with the SEC. Buterin's criticisms of Ripple's actions and their potential implications for Ethereum's regulatory standing have further strained relations.

    Related
    'Not True, But Plausible': Ripple CTO Breaks Silence as to Whether He Is Satoshi

    ""
    ETH to USD by CoinMarketCap

    As of now, the astronomical rise in Ethereum's value, currently hovering around $3,000 per ETH, places Schwartz's early investment at a staggering $120 million valuation. Even the initial 20 BTC used to purchase ETH is now valued at $1.3 million.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #Ethereum #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image XRP Price Prediction for May 10
    2024/05/10 14:00
    XRP Price Prediction for May 10
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Binance Futures Delists Five Major Cryptocurrencies, ApeCoin (APE) Too
    2024/05/10 14:00
    Binance Futures Delists Five Major Cryptocurrencies, ApeCoin (APE) Too
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Kraken v. SEC: What's New in Legal Saga?
    2024/05/10 14:00
    Kraken v. SEC: What's New in Legal Saga?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ChainGPT Pad Launches Wisdomise AI IDO to Bring Inclusive, AI-Powered Wealth Management Tools to Web3
    Experience the Future of Liquid Staking: Kintsu Testnet Launches Exclusively on May 13th
    DappCon Unveils 2024 Agenda and Speaker Lineup
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CTO Reveals How He Bought 40,000 ETH During Ethereum ICO
    XRP Price Prediction for May 10
    Binance Futures Delists Five Major Cryptocurrencies, ApeCoin (APE) Too
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD