Revault Network to Start Using Orbs Layer 3 to Empower Auto-Compound, TVL-APR Calculation and Auto-Rebalance

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Revault blockchain vault aggregator will become the first DeFi protocol to start working with Orbs Layer 3 technology that will help it to power three core features: auto-compound, TVL-APR calculation and auto-rebalance. Revault is planning to become the best automatic vault searching protocol on the market with the help of the new technology.

In addition to acquiring new technologies, Revault constantly indexes every vault on the DeFi market to provide optimal returns on all assets. Once a better vault is identified, users are able to relocate their funds in a matter of minutes after receiving a notification. Revault helps blockchain and crypto enthusiasts to automate the process of APY optimization.

With the integration of Orbs Network into Revault, centralized features of the protocol will be more balanced as current EVM-based Layer 1 and Layer 2 chains are not designed to provide proper infrastructure for such features.

Thanks to the EVM compatibility of Orbs, the interaction with Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon and Avalanche will have no difficulty whatsoever. Layer 3 provides all necessary infrastructure for enhancing EVM smart contracts and their capabilities with no harm to decentralization.

In addition to the aforementioned advantages, Orbs Network is broadening the DeFi ecosystem by developing “L3 applications,” including the Open DeFi Notification Protocol. The protocol provides users with zero-charge mobile notifications for on-chain events that they are subscribed to—for example, supply changes, large transactions and unusual movements.

Since its creation, the DeFi industry was designed to bring more utility to users to help them gain more value from decentralized financial services. With Orbs’ Layer 3 solution integrated into the Revault network, it becomes significantly easier.