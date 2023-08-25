Pro-XRP Lawyer Gives 6 Reasons Why SEC Won't Sue Ripple Executives

Fri, 08/25/2023 - 14:06
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Legal expert Fred Rispoli counts reasons why SEC will back down on Ripple execs' lawsuit
Pro-XRP Lawyer Gives 6 Reasons Why SEC Won't Sue Ripple Executives
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Renowned XRP community legal expert Fred Rispoli has shed light on key factors that strongly suggest the SEC will not pursue a trial against Ripple's top executives, CEO Brad Garlinghouse and Executive Chairman Chris Larsen. Rispoli's insights provide compelling arguments that challenge the feasibility of the impending trial.

As a reminder, the original lawsuit, filed by the SEC in 2020, accused Ripple of securities violations and named Garlinghouse and Larsen as central figures in the alleged wrongdoing.

Related
Ripple's Garlinghouse Bolsters Legal Team Amid SEC Battle

First, Rispoli suggests that the SEC's initial decision to implicate Garlinghouse and Larsen might have been strategically aimed at pressuring Ripple into a less advantageous settlement, rather than a strong intention to litigate. Second, he points out that the prospect of key SEC figures such as Hinman and Clayton facing rigorous questioning in a trial could potentially backfire, creating an unfavorable scenario for the regulatory body.

Third, Rispoli questions the SEC's ability to establish the executives' recklessness in terms of institutional sales, especially considering their potential defense in light of the legality of programmatic sales. He also raises doubts, fourth, about the strength of the regulator's argument regarding the differentiation between domestic and international sales, which could weaken the foundation of their case.

Related
SEC Drops Legal Counsel in Heated Ripple Lawsuit

Fifth, Rispoli draws attention to the recent reorganization of the SEC's trial team, suggesting that this move might hint at a potential lack of readiness for a trial. He underlines that the SEC is juggling multiple trials, making the proposed trial against Ripple executives an uphill battle. Lastly, he underscores the significance of the regulator's choice to pursue an appeal. This strategic decision demonstrates the SEC's all-or-nothing approach, believes the expert.

#XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Shibarium Block Production Steady as Nightmare Appears Over
08/25/2023 - 13:36
Shibarium Block Production Steady as Nightmare Appears Over
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Unexpected Drop Can Actually Save It
08/25/2023 - 12:49
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Unexpected Drop Can Actually Save It
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Over Trillion Shiba Inu Tokens Flood into Whale Wallets, But There's a Surprising Twist
08/25/2023 - 12:30
Over Trillion Shiba Inu Tokens Flood into Whale Wallets, But There's a Surprising Twist
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev