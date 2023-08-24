SEC Drops Legal Counsel in Heated Ripple Lawsuit

Thu, 08/24/2023 - 10:16
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
SEC filed notice that its legal team is now short one lawyer
SEC Drops Legal Counsel in Heated Ripple Lawsuit
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a notice with the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York that it is withdrawing one of its lawyers, Pascale Guerrier, as a counsel of record in its ongoing lawsuit with blockchain payments firm Ripple Labs Inc.

The notice now highlights that while Guerrier is no longer with the prosecution, the regulator will continue to be represented by the other counsels of record in the ongoing legal tussle. Team reshuffling in high-profile legal cases such as that between Ripple Labs and the SEC is not uncommon, as putting their best foot forward at all times remains the goal.

Related
Ripple v. SEC: Chief Lawyer Reacts to Corruption Rumors

The Ripple v. SEC legal brawl has gotten to a point where absolute stability on the part of their representative attorneys is crucial to the success both entities hope for at the end of the day. 

The market regulator has filed an interlocutory appeal to the ruling from Judge Analisa Torres that states that trading of XRP on exchanges does not constitute securities and, as such, it has to bolster its team in a way that can help it sail through.

Like SEC, like Ripple Labs

Since the start of the lawsuit back in December 2020, there have been a lot of ups and downs in the case across the board. While the reshuffling notice by its team filed today might come as a surprise, Ripple Labs has gained prominence for changing and removing lawyers from its team.

Related
Ripple Lawyer Claims SEC Theories Can Be Challenged

With a robust budget for its defense, the payments firm appears to have a deep threshold for onboarding additional lawyers, who can have a resounding impact on its outcome at the end of the day. Should this decision be made, a similar notification will be filed with the court.

#ripple
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Whales Scoop up $94 Million in ETH in Just One Week
08/24/2023 - 10:01
Whales Scoop up $94 Million in ETH in Just One Week
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image 708 Billion SHIB Withdrawn From Gemini, There's a Big Catch
08/24/2023 - 09:41
708 Billion SHIB Withdrawn From Gemini, There's a Big Catch
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ripple v. SEC: Approximate XRP Trial Date Becomes Known
08/24/2023 - 08:53
Ripple v. SEC: Approximate XRP Trial Date Becomes Known
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev