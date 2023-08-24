Ripple CTO Intrigues XRP Army With Mind-Twisting Tweet

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

CTO at Ripple Labs and co-creator of XRP Ledger David Schwartz, known for his high level of activity on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, has again posted a tweet that intrigued the Ripple community, causing a wave of half-joking comments about the future of the XRP price.

Creating fun discussion of XRP price

Schwartz posted a somewhat mathematical tweet, which says "277,777,788,888,899 is the smallest number that goes to 11."

This, as many of his tweets like this, provoked a heated response from the XRP army. XRP-themed accounts, both big and small, began suggesting their interpretation of the Ripple CTO's "message" to them today.

Those were mainly related to the possible price rises in the future, sometimes with laughing emojis added to them, such as: "$277,777,788,888,899 #XRP confirmed" and "11 dollars confirmed ??"

It feels like David Schwartz just has fun posting various tweets every single day, from humorous ones to serious, when he comments on issues related to Ripple, XRPL or other blockchains.

Earlier this week, Schwartz shared an XRP-themed tweet with his followers, featuring a video of a car striving to get past a long truck, stating "XRP fixes this."

XRP becomes biggest bet of Gen Z in South Korea

As reported by U.Today earlier this week, it became known that XRP turned into the biggest bet of 20-year-old investors in South Korea — 20.7% is the XRP share in their portfolios. Then come Bitcoin and Ethereum — 17.5% together.

For investors who are in their 30s, it is Bitcoin and Ethereum that are a greater priority; they hold 28.2% of BTC and ETH together in their wallets. Experts believe this can be attributed to the fact that Gen Zers prefer short-term investments in crypto, while those in their 30s and older go for long-term investment strategies.