Privacy Coin Beam Introduces New Proof-of-Work Algorithm. Watch In-Depth Explanation

News
Wed, 05/13/2020 - 19:28
Alex Dovbnya
Beam’s Wilke Trei gets granular with the coin’s new proof-of-work mining algorithm
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Privacy cryptocurrency Beam has just introduced a new proof-of-work algorithm, BeamHash III, that will come into effect with the new hard fork that is slated for June 28.

In a new video update, the algorithm’s designer Wilke Trei explains its main peculiarities.



Related
Beam Wallet Now Available for iOS Users

Giving GPU miners a head start

Trei claims that GPU miners are able to get ‘the big piece of the cake’ with Beam since it will remain ASIC-resistant for the following years. 

According to its PoW strategy, Beam wants to make ASICs affordable. This would help to increase adoption in the mining community. 

One of the most salient properties of the BeamHash III is that it will be less compute-heavy compared to its two previous iterations.  

Additionally, it will allow Beam miners to utilize the memory bandwidths of state-of-the-art GPUs in a more efficient way than any other Equihash cryptocurrency. 

Related
Grin and Beam Both Greatly Outperforming Monero and Zcash

Another hard fork

As reported by U.Today, the mainnet of Beam, which is based on the Harry Potter-themed MimbleWimble protocol, was launched back in January 2019.

Back in August, it completed its first hard fork powered by the ASIC-resistant Beam Hash II algorithm.

The second fork, which was announced by Beam back in April, will change the mining algorithm to Beam Hash III at block 777,777.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Top Crypto OffersPromoted

IQ Mining
32% OFF till 31st May
Website
Dax Robot
Crypto trading bot
Website
1xBit
UWIN code to get extra
Website
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy