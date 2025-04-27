Advertisement
    Adam Back Says It's 'Staggering' How Few Companies Copy Saylor

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 27/04/2025 - 19:07
    Adam Back believes that "Bitcoin 7" will be bigger than "Magnificent 7"
    Prominent British cryptographer Adam Back believes that the fact that very few companies copy Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor is "staggering."

    "It's staggering how few existing companies did it so far. He slow-walked them while beating all US stocks, and they still did nothing!" he commented on the X social media network. 

    The BlockStream has noted that Saylor evidently wants other companies to use his playbook, given that he actually runs an annual conference that is focused on achieving that. 

    Earlier this week, Back opined that companies of the likes of Strategy are driving "hyperbitcoinization." 

    In his most recent social media post, Back predicts that "Bitcoin 7" will soon be more significant than "Magnificent 7." 

    Meanwhile, Saylor has taken to social media to share his Bitcoin tracker, which means that yet another weekly purchase is on track to be announced on Monday. 

    Strategy's total holdings are now approaching 540,000 coins following the most recent acquisition announcement. 

    However, very few companies have so far followed Strategy's lead. The shareholders of tech giant Microsoft, for instance, have overwhelmingly rejected Bitcoin. 

