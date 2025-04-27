Satoshi Was AI, Binance's CZ Quips

During a recent interview with Turkish social media influencers, former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao quipped that Bitcoin was invented by an artificial intelligence (AI) from the future.

"It might be software coming back through time…It's hard to imagine now, but it could be possible," CZ suggested.

This, according to the crypto mogul, could be one of the "stranger" answers to one of the longest-standing questions in crypto.

However, CZ has stressed that he himself does not know who the Bitcoin creator is.

"I do not know who he is. So, I've never integrated with them. I know people who have (in early days)...so I don't know who he is," he said.

If Bitcoin were invented by a group of people, it would be very challenging for them to remain anonymous, CZ argues.

"If that's one person, they also cover their tracks very well…" he added.

Some of the top Satoshi candidates include the late cypherpunk Hal Finney, American computer scientist Nick Szabo, the late information privacy advocate Len Sassaman, and Blockstream CEO Adam Back. Last year, an HBO documentary identified Canadian Bitcoin developer Peter Todd as Satoshi Nakamoto, but it was widely panned within the cryptocurrency community.