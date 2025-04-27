Bank of America Spotlights Bitcoin's Massive Inflows

According to the Bank of America (BofA), cryptocurrency funds have recorded their biggest net weekly inflows of 2025 ($3.06 billion).

This is also the most successful week for these products since their very inception.

On Friday, April 25, these ETFs recorded a total of $380 million in net inflows, expanding their impressive streak.

The massive inflows are the most likely reason why Bitcoin is currently trading at $94,000, just 13% below its current record high.

As reported by U.Today, the cryptocurrency surpassed the $95,000 level earlier this week.

In its recent report, 10x Research has attributed Bitcoin's sudden recovery to easing trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

Moreover, the Federal Reserve recently dropped restrictive banking rules for CEOs.