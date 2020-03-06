Back

Ethereum (ETH) ProgPoW ASIC-Resistance Compromised By Critical Flaw: Details

📰 News
Fri, 03/06/2020 - 11:31
  Vladislav Sopov

    Implementation of Programmatic-PoW rules into Ethereum network has been its most controversial upgrade since the ‘DAO Fork’. A critical bug in ProgPoW has been disclosed

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
Contents

Independent Japanese Ethereum researcher and developer Kikx claims that the Ethereum (ETH) Programmatic Proof-of-Work (ProgPoW) algorithm fails to protect the second blockchain from ASIC-based mining. What does this mean and why is it of crucial importance to Ethereum?

No ASIC-resistance in ProgPoW

According to Kikx, the hash-function code operated by the ProgPoW algorithm can be modified in order to allow the application-specific integration circuits to take part in its mining. And this is definitely a feature ProgPoW was designed to erase from the network.

ASIC friendly computation method of ProgPoW

Kikx noticed that the 64 bit ‘seed’ (one of the inputs in Ethereum (ETH) computations) is too small, which allows ASICs to compute hash without accessing the memory. As a result, the owners of ASICs can modify the code in three simple steps and gain superiority in mining profitability.

Kikx was generous enough to share all of his suggestions (the nature of the flaw, vulnerable areas of the code as well as a live demo of a possible execution) in his GitHub

Developers Embarrassed

Top Ethereum (ETH) developers, e.g. Hudson Jameson and James Hancock, discussed Kikx' conclusions, the latter of whom found the vulnerability ‘pretty unusual’ and not constituting a danger to other mining algorithms.

Ethereum devs: Interesting, but safe

In addition, Kristy-Leigh Minehan, author of mining algorithms, highlights that:

This is a pretty cool trick - though we have yet to confirm it works in practice

Programmatic Proof-of-Work is a mining algorithm that was intended for eliminating the possibility of mining Ethereum (ETH) on ASICs in order to ensure the safety and decentralization of the network. It has been criticized due to the possibility of an unwanted hard-fork. Also, its implementation may result in delay with the launch of Ethereum (ETH) 2.0.

#Ethereum News

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Where Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Move After Breaking $9,200: Analysts’ Take

📰 News
Fri, 03/06/2020 - 11:53
  Yuri Molchan

    As Bitcoin trades at $9,160, gradually recovering its losses after it fell from under the $10,000 level, analysts are sharing where the price may head next

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
Contents

The flagship digital currency is gradually rising back to the $10,000 level. Three recent events are believed to be pushing the price – the cancellation of the Indian cryptocurrency ban (now Indian investors are free to legally trade BTC and other crypto on local exchanges), the announcement of a 5G router from HTC (which can run a full BTC node) and the official legalization of crypto in South Korea.

Earlier on Friday, U.Today reported that a French court had officially recognized Bitcoin as a currency.

Now, as Bitcoin is trading at $9,160, according to CoinMarketCap, traders and analysts are sharing their take on where the major crypto may head after it breaks through $9,200.

Mixed take: $9,300/$8,900

Crypto trader ‘George’ is bullish on the further BTC price advance. He sees $9,300 as the next level BTC is likely to take. However, he admits that the most popular cryptocurrency may reverse and start heading back to the $8,900 area.

BTC 1

Mixed take: $9,400/$8,400

Dutch analyst Michael van de Poppe reckons that BTC is stuck in a range at the moment after flipping the $9,000 support. Should Bitcoin break above $9,150 (which it has almost already done), the coin may then head higher – towards $9,400. Reaching this level is likely, the analyst writes.

However, if BTC slumps below $8,950, the market should expect a further decline to $8,600 or $8,400, he tweets.

BTC 2

Modest bullish expectations

Crypto trader Scott Melker seems to be one of those who are moderately bullish on further BTC price movement. He tweets about a bull flag he has spotted on the chart. Melker hopes that the daily trading closes above $9,090.

BTC 3

 

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Trading

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

