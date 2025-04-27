Advertisement
    Futures-Based XRP ETF Could Launch Next Week

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 27/04/2025 - 12:42
    A futures-based XRP ETF offered by ProShares could launch as early as next week
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    ProShares's futures-based XRP ETF that offers 2X leverage could go live in the U.S. as soon as next week. 

    As reported by U.Today, ProShares revealed that it had picked April 30 as its target date for the launch of the product earlier this month. 

    The firm has likely received the green light to proceed with the launch on the aforementioned date given that there was no formal objection from the SEC during the review period. 

    On top of that, ProShares will go live with short and ultra-short leveraged XRP ETFs. 

    It is important to note that such ETFs don't get the same stamp of approval from the SEC as spot products do. They only go into effect if the agency doesn't object within a certain time period after filing. The filing shows that no immediate effectiveness upon filing was selected, with April 30, 2025, chosen for the effective date.

    The Trust’s principal executive offices are located in Bethesda, Maryland, with ProShare Advisors LLC serving as the investment advisor. Richard Morris of ProShare Advisors is listed as the agent for service, supported by legal counsel from Dechert LLP in New York.

    This launch is a strategic move for ProShares Trust into the digital assets sector, which lines up with the firm's efforts to offer investment products tied to cryptocurrencies. The funds are structured under a mutual fund framework and are registered in compliance with both the Securities Act and the Investment Company Act.

    The ProShares XRP ETFs are set to provide leveraged and inverse exposure to the price movements of XRP, offering investors more options to access the popular alternative cryptocurrency through regulated financial products.

    This isn't a spot ETF offering for XRP, though, which a lot of enthusiasts are still waiting for. Market participants are now looking toward the April 30 launch as a big development for XRP-focused investment vehicles within the U.S. regulated environment. 

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
